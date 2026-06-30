The Rohini Court has granted four hours' custody parole to Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, to meet his wife and newborn twins in a Gurugram hospital. The parole was granted in the MCOCA case on humanitarian grounds.

The Rohini Court has granted four hours' custody parole to Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri to meet his wife and his newborn twins in a Gurugram Hospital. He has been granted custody parole in the MCOCA case. His wife achieved pregnancy through IVF and gave birth to twins. She is admitted to the hospital in Hospital at Gurugram.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Special Judge (MCOCA) Muneesh Garg granted interim custody parole to Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri to enable him to meet his wife and newly born twin children. The Court directed that Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri be taken in custody to Gurugram hospital to visit his wife and treating doctors for a period of four hours on July 1, under appropriate security arrangements.

Parole Granted on Humanitarian Grounds

Jatheri is lodged in Tihar Jail and has several Cases against him. Advocate Rohit Kumar Dalal had filed the application highlighting that the pregnancy was achieved through an IVF procedure, which had earlier been permitted pursuant to judicial orders passed by a competent court.

It was further submitted that the applicant's wife had suffered a medical emergency requiring Caesarean delivery and had subsequently delivered twin babies. Considering the urgency of the matter, the Court sought an immediate verification report from the concerned authorities. It was verified that the applicant's wife had delivered twins and was under medical observation, while the newborn children were also under medical care.

Taking into account the humanitarian circumstances, the medical condition of the mother and children, and the submissions made on behalf of the applicant, the Court directed that Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri be produced in custody to visit his wife and treating doctors for a period of four hours under appropriate security arrangements.

'Exceptional' Case with Judicial Supervision

Advocate Rohit Kumar Dalal, appearing for Jatheri, submitted that the case is an exceptional one where the marriage, IVF treatment, and eventual childbirth had all occurred under judicial supervision, making the present request a continuation of the humanitarian protection already extended by the courts. (ANI)