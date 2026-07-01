PM Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations on July 17 under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Of these, 13 stations are in Madhya Pradesh, including Vidisha, Sanchi, Ashoknagar and Shivpuri under the Bhopal Division.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate 75 redeveloped railway stations across the country on July 17 under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, including 13 stations in Madhya Pradesh, railway officials said on Tuesday.

The 13 railway stations from the state include Vidisha, Sanchi, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Beohari, Bhind, Harpalpur, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Junnor Deo, Balaghat, Chhindwara and Nainpur.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Bhopal Division, Saurabh Kataria, said four stations under the Bhopal Division which include Vidisha, Sanchi, Ashoknagar and Shivpuri, will be inaugurated as part of the programme.

Kataria said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 13 redevelopment railway stations in the state on July 17 which are among the 75 railway stations to be inaugurated across the country. Among 13 stations in the state, the Bhopal Division includes four stations Vidisha, Sanchi, Ashoknagar, and Shivpuri."

Dignitaries to Attend Event

He further said that Governor Mangubhai Patel would participate in the programme from Sanchi, while the Chief Minister would attend the event at Tikamgarh. Similarly, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present at Vidisha and Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will attend the program at Ashoknagar.

State-Wide Redevelopment Project

"A total of 80 railway stations are being redeveloped across Madhya Pradesh at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 3,000 crore under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. While some stations have already been inaugurated in the first phase, 13 more are being dedicated to the public in this phase, with additional stations to be inaugurated over the coming months as redevelopment works are completed," the railway official said.

Modern Amenities and Future-Proof Design

He said the redeveloped stations have been designed keeping in mind the infrastructure needs of the next 40 to 50 years and are equipped with modern passenger amenities. These include upgraded circulating areas, spacious waiting halls, proper arrangement for specially-abled people, modern train indicator boards, coach guidance systems and improved passenger facilities.

The stations have also been developed with commercial spaces so that they can function as city centres, encouraging business activity and greater public use.

The railway officer further informed that foot overbridges, which were earlier around 4.5 metres wide, have been expanded to 12 metres at the redeveloped stations to improve passenger movement and safety.

These are the key concepts behind the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, which is now taking shape. These redeveloped stations are expected to emerge as major catalysts for the growth and development of cities. (ANI)