Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi inspected the 16.2-km route for the 149th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad. Over 30,000 police and advanced tech, including AI and 100+ drones, will be deployed to ensure security for the historic procession.

Security Review and Procession Details

An atmosphere of devotion and enthusiasm prevails among citizens ahead of the 149th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, to be held in Ahmedabad on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij.According to a press release, to ensure the safe, peaceful and harmonious conduct of the historic Rath Yatra, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi personally inspected the entire Rath Yatra route and conducted a comprehensive review of the security arrangements. Deputy CM, accompanied by Director General of Police GS Malik, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot, and other senior officials, reviewed the security preparations along the Rath Yatra route. He also held detailed discussions with officials regarding security arrangements at sensitive points along the route, maintenance of law and order, and planning for emergency services.

Speaking to the media during the route inspection, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that the 149th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be taken out along its traditional 16.2-km route, with three main chariots, 18 elephants, 103 trucks, 30 akhadas, and several devotional music groups participating in the procession.

Advanced Technological Surveillance

Elaborating on the security arrangements, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the entire Rath Yatra route has been divided into 26 ranges, 53 areas and 1,397 security points. To ensure enhanced security arrangements, more than 30,000 police personnel, including 10 IGs/DIGs, 42 DCPs and 88 ACPs, have been deployed along with 15 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and nine Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

As per the release, highlighting the use of advanced technology, Deputy CM stated that smart policing initiatives powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), advanced monitoring systems and 3D mapping have been deployed to strengthen security arrangements for this year's Rath Yatra. More than 100 drones will provide live aerial surveillance, while GPS, CCTV cameras and decibel meters will monitor the elephants. Advanced technologies such as body-worn cameras, a high-tech wireless communication system, an AI voice bot, anti-drone guns, and AI-powered facial recognition cameras have also been deployed to strengthen surveillance and assist in identifying suspicious elements and criminals.

Fostering Community Harmony

Deputy CM further stated that, besides maintaining law and order, the police have been engaging with members of all communities through meetings and various social outreach activities over the past month to foster an atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood. He congratulated the Police Department and the citizens of Ahmedabad for their collective efforts in ensuring the successful conduct of the Rath Yatra.

Appeal to Devotees

During the route inspection, the Deputy CM also presented prizes to the winners of a locally organised drawing competition and encouraged the participating children. Addressing the people, Deputy CM urged devotees to have darshan of Lord Jagannath while maintaining discipline and decorum. He also requested citizens to refrain from climbing unsafe buildings or structures along the Rath Yatra route and to cooperate with the authorities by adhering to all safety measures.

Official Commendation and Presence

As per the release, on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi lauded the Ahmedabad City Police for their dedicated efforts and meticulous preparations. He expressed confidence that the seamless integration of advanced technology and manpower would ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the festival in an atmosphere of devotion and enthusiasm.

Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, MP Dinesh Makwana, MLA Kaushik Jain, City President Prerak Shah, Standing Committee Chairman Kamlesh Patel, office-bearers of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, senior police officials, and officers from various security agencies joined the Deputy Chief Minister during the route inspection. (ANI)