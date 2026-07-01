BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, his wife Shailima, and son Himanshu participated in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Hyderabad, submitting their details to election officials as part of the ECI's nationwide exercise.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday participated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. KTR filled out the Enumeration Form with his voter details and submitted it to the election officials as part of the ongoing SIR exercise. His wife, Shailima, and son, Himanshu, also submitted their respective Enumeration Forms to the election authorities and participated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

ECI Announces Nationwide Electoral Roll Revision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 14 announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner, including Telagana.

According to the press note issued by the Commission, the exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure optimal use of field machinery.

Telangana and Punjab Schedule

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule has been outlined for multiple States and Union Territories with clearly defined timelines for each stage of the electoral roll process. For Telangana and Punjab, the qualifying date is October 1, 2026. The preparation phase will be conducted from June 15 to June 24, followed by BLO visits from June 25 to July 24. Rationalisation will be completed by July 24. The draft roll will be published on July 31, with claims and objections open from July 31 to August 30. The notice phase and disposal will continue from July 31 to September 28 and the final roll will be published on October 1, 2026.