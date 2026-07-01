Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay met Kazakhstan's Ambassador and later distributed appointment orders to 2,144 healthcare professionals. He also inaugurated new medical infrastructure worth Rs 140 crore and the Nalam TN website in Chennai.

CM Vijay Meets Kazakhstan Ambassador

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday met with the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to India, Azamat Yeskarayev, at the Secretariat here. The two leaders held discussions during the courtesy meeting.

Boost for State Healthcare Department

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay distributed appointment orders to 2,144 healthcare professionals and inaugurated medical infrastructure worth Rs 140 cr in Chennai. The Chief Minister was participating in the function held at the State College Auditorium, Chennai, organised on behalf of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. During the event, he handed over appointment orders to 751 Assistant Medical Officers and 1,393 Health Inspectors.

At the event, State Health Minister K G Arunraj said, "Today is a golden day for the Tamil Nadu Health Department as new infrastructure worth Rs 140 crores and Nalam TN website will be inaugurated by our CM today. A real leader is not the one who orders from a chair but the one who stands with love with his people. A leader should have humanity, empathy and love. Our leader and CM has such qualities."

New MLA Office Inaugurated

Earlier on Monday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister visited Perambur and inaugurated a new MLA office in the Constituency. CM Vijay serves as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Perambur constituency. (ANI)