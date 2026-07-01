HP Governor Kavinder Gupta, at a Himachal Pradesh University meeting, said 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' can be realised through education. He called for enhancing academic and research activities, and a focus on quality, innovation, and skill development.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday stated that the resolve for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' can be realised through focus on education. He was presiding over the 36th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh University Court, which is the highest statutory body of the university.

Focus on Quality Education and Innovation

According to a release, he emphasised the need for continuous efforts to enhance the university's academic and research activities, calling for collective action in this regard. He shared his views on key subjects such as quality education and innovation, value-based education and Indian culture, employment-oriented education and entrepreneurship, environmental conservation and sustainable development, digital education and technological empowerment, as well as research and innovation.

He also inaugurated the digital studio/Mooc recording studio established by the university. On this occasion, Pradeep Kumar, Director of the Institute of Distance Education, briefed the Governor on the studio's significance and its role in disseminating education. The Governor remarked that the Shimla-based university is a vital hub for higher education, research, and innovation--not only for Himachal Pradesh but for the entire country. He stressed the need to further strengthen the quality of education and the standard of research in the evolving educational landscape, the release noted.

Modernising Curricula and Research

He advocated for the development of curricula that impart not only theoretical knowledge but also foster practical skills and innovation. "In the current era, expertise in fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, and Green Technology is becoming essential. The university should promote research and development in these areas," the Governor said.

He directed that such meetings of the university court be held regularly, specifically every three months. He also emphasised the need to resolve all outstanding audit paras.

Social Responsibility and Moral Education

Furthermore, he suggested that, as part of their social responsibility, every teacher should adopt a village and encourage its residents to engage in environmental conservation and strive for self-reliance. Governor Gupta stated that not only technical and management education but also moral education and Indian values should be integral parts of our teaching. The release said that he emphasised the need to take concrete steps toward re-establishing our ancient educational traditions within a modern context.

Promoting Employment and Entrepreneurship

Considering the employment challenges in the state, he urged the university to promote employment-oriented education and a startup culture. He suggested introducing curricula and skill development programs that inspire youth toward self-employment and entrepreneurship. Students can become more self-reliant through incubation centres, industry-academia partnerships, and internship programs.

Emphasis on Environmental Conservation

The Governor remarked that the university should pay special attention to environmental conservation, climate change, and sustainable development. Research and awareness programs are essential in areas such as water conservation, waste management, and reducing the carbon footprint.

Strengthening Digital Education

Noting that the nature of education is rapidly changing in the digital age, he advised the university to strengthen resources like online education, virtual classrooms, and digital libraries. Teaching can be made more accessible and effective through e-learning, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing.

Boosting Research and Innovation

He stated that the university should further strengthen its standing in the field of research through state-of-the-art research facilities and industry-institute collaborations. He also urged the university to strive to secure national and international research grants.

A Call for Dedication and Innovation

Gupta called upon the faculty and university administration to work with greater dedication, discipline, and a spirit of innovation. He emphasised that the goal of the education system should not merely be to award degrees, but to mould citizens capable of serving society and the nation.

University's Initiatives and Meeting Proceedings

The university's Vice-Chancellor, Mahavir Singh, welcomed the Governor and provided an overview of the university's various activities and achievements over the past year, the release noted. He stated that efforts are underway to establish a distinct identity for the university through five newly created centers: the Centre for Green Energy and Nanotechnology; the Centre for Artificial Intelligence on Cyber-Physical Systems; the Centre for Hill Culture and Heritage; the Himalayan Centre for Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience; and the Ramanujan Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems and Indian Mathematics.

According to a release, detailed information regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was also presented during the meeting. MLA Suresh Kumar was unanimously elected as a member of the Executive Council. MLAs Harish Janartha, Suresh Kumar, and Chandra Shekhar also offered their valuable suggestions during the proceedings. Registrar Jyoti Rana conducted the proceedings and proposed the vote of thanks. Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar was also present at the meeting. (ANI)