IndiGo has suspended its non-stop flight services between Noida International Airport and Chandigarh Airport. Meanwhile, Akasa Air announced its flights connecting Noida with Navi Mumbai International Airport will resume from October 1.

IndiGo airline has suspended its non-stop flight services between Noida International Airport and Chandigarh Airport, airline sources said on Tuesday. The flight was introduced from the new airport after its inauguration last month.

Akasa Air to Resume Navi Mumbai Flights

Meanwhile, an Akasa Air spokesperson said that the airline's flights connecting Noida International Airport with Navi Mumbai International Airport will resume from October 1, expanding connectivity between the two emerging aviation hubs.

IndiGo's Operations at Noida Airport

IndiGo began flight operations from Noida International Airport on June 15, becoming the first airline to operate from the National Capital Region's newest airport. The inaugural flight arrived from Lucknow, while the first departure from the airport was to Bengaluru.

According to an IndiGo release issued at the time of the launch, the airline plans to directly connect Noida International Airport with more than 16 destinations across India. It had also announced seamless one-stop connectivity across 14 city pairs, including Amritsar-Jodhpur, Bareilly-Bhopal, Chandigarh-Bareilly, Chandigarh-Kishangarh, Chandigarh-Pantnagar, Jammu-Jodhpur, Jaipur-Dharamshala and Kishangarh-Bhopal, among others.

The airline had said the new network would strengthen regional connectivity by improving access between Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and major metropolitan centres.

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is expected to emerge as a major aviation and logistics hub. With the addition of NIA, IndiGo now operates from all three airports in the National Capital Region - Indira Gandhi International Airport, Hindon Airport and Noida International Airport. (ANI)