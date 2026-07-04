PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss slammed the proposed Mekedatu dam, warning it would destroy wildlife and threaten Tamil Nadu's water security. He urged the TN government to meet the PM, stating 5.5 crore people depend on Cauvery water for drinking.

Ramadoss Slams Project on Environmental and Water Security Grounds

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss has voiced strong opposition to the proposed Mekedatu dam project, raising concerns over its potential environmental impact and the threat to Tamil Nadu's water security. Speaking on the ongoing controversy, Ramadoss said, "The problem with Mekedatu is that yesterday the Karnataka State Wildlife Board had done a survey in the Mekedatu region to see the feasibility of the Mekedatu dam. They are counting the number of trees and wildlife that are going to be destroyed due to the proposed Mekedatu dam. The National Wildlife Board should not permit this project. We have hundreds of tigers, thousands of elephants, thousands of leopards, deer, and bears."

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Urging the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate political action to safeguard the state's interests, he added, "The Tamil Nadu government should take the necessary steps and immediately call for an all-party meeting to meet the Prime Minister and the Water Resources Minister. Out of 8.5 crore people, 5.5 crore people are dependent on Cauvery water for drinking. If we don't act today, we don't have a future in Tamil Nadu."

Protests and Political Unanimity in Tamil Nadu

The four-day awareness padayatra (protest march) against the Karnataka government's proposed Mekedatu Dam on the Cauvery River entered its fourth and final day on Saturday. The protest march began on July 1, with participants alleging that the project would adversely impact the water security and livelihoods of millions in Tamil Nadu.

This comes after the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution opposing Karnataka's proposed dam across the Cauvery River on June 19. The resolution, moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, cited legal and constitutional concerns and reiterated Tamil Nadu's objections to the project, arguing that it could affect downstream water availability, particularly during periods of drought. The move received support from major parties in the House, including Congress and VCK, while opposition parties such as AIADMK also reiterated their longstanding objections to the project, warning of its impact on water availability during drought periods.

Contrasting Views of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Karnataka leaders have maintained that the project is intended to harness surplus water and would not affect Tamil Nadu's allocated share under existing Cauvery water-sharing arrangements. However, Tamil Nadu has consistently opposed the proposal, arguing that any additional storage upstream could reduce or delay the release of Cauvery waters to downstream regions, threatening irrigation for farmers.

Details of the Proposed Dam

The proposed Mekedatu project is a 9,000-crore multipurpose dam planned by the Karnataka government across the Cauvery River near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, close to the confluence of the Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers. (ANI)