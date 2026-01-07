DMK's TKS Elangovan said PMK joined the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu out of necessity. The move was confirmed by AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss, solidifying the alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Wednesday said Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) had joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Tamil Nadu as it had no other option, asserting that the DMK stands with the people of the state. Speaking to ANI in Chennai, Elangovan said, "He has to go with the BJP as he has no alternative... DMK is with the Tamil people, the rest are against them."

PMK Joins NDA Bloc

Earlier today, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami announced the inclusion of Pattali Makkal Katchi in the state's National Democratic Alliance ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

Addressing a press briefing in Chennai alongside PMK chief Anbumani Ramadoss, Palaniswami asserted that they are already in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and expressed the possibility of including more parties in their bloc. "The PMK president, Anbumani Ramadoss, has also joined the NDA alliance; more parties are also expected to join the alliance. Our alliance is a victory alliance," Palaniswami told reporters.

Echoing Palaniswami's remarks, PMK chief A. Ramadoss confirmed the development, stating, "PMK has joined hands with the AIADMK to form an alliance with the NDA."

Earlier in the day, Anbumani Ramadoss met with E Palaniswami at his residence in Chennai.

Political Landscape Ahead of 2026 Polls

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, political activity in Tamil Nadu has intensified. The AIADMK-led NDA aims to reclaim power after 2021, despite its subdued performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The AIADMK has also renewed its alliance with the BJP after severing ties in 2023.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK faces the task of retaining power but enters the contest with confidence following its strong performance in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Earlier on Tuesday, Edappadi Palaniswami claimed that the NDA will "win big in 2026 elections," while alleging that "sexual assaults are happening under the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime."

Addressing the AIADMK's women conference in Kallakurichi on Monday, Palaniswami accused Chief Minister M.K. Stalin of taking credit for plans originally proposed by the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam).

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to hold elections in the first half of this year. (ANI)