Hyderabad police arrested two men in Mailardevpally for making and selling adulterated ginger paste with harmful chemicals. Operating as 'SEVEN COOKS' and 'Arjun Enterprises', they were caught with 675 Kgs of contaminated paste worth Rs 90,000.

Police in the Mailardevpally area on Thursday have arrested two persons, identified as Mohammed Ziyauddin and Mohammed Mazhar Ali, for allegedly manufacturing and selling adulterated ginger paste from houses in Subhan Colony, Alli Nagar. The arrests followed a police raid on March 11, after authorities received reliable information about the use of harmful ingredients in violation of food safety regulations. The individuals were operating under the names "SEVEN COOKS" and "Arjun Enterprises".

Details of the Raid and Adulteration

According to Police official, " On March 11, we received reliable information that a person was making ginger paste in Subhan Colony, Alli Nagar, using adulterated and harmful ingredients, in violation of the regulations, we immediately went and raided and found that a person named Mohmmed Ziyauddin age 45 years, in the name of 'SEVEN COOKS' in a house at Ali Nagar and a person named Mohammed Mazhar Ali age 47 years, in the name of 'Arjun Enterprises', without following any regulations and cleanliness, brought spoiled ginger paste in an unhygienic environment and sold it to others. They said that they were preparing a paste of Ginger by mixing chemicals and selling it to local shops in Hyderabad and various shops."

Total seized property includes 16 small drums full of ginger paste, 5 cartons of 1/2 kg ginger waste cans, 5 Kgs cans in 1 carton, labels in the name of 7 Cooks - 200 Labels, labelled with Block Gold Spices -2 kg, Xanzan Gum Powder-1.5Kg. A total of 675 Kgs of ginger paste was seized, worth Rs 90,000.

Similar Incident in February

Earlier in February, Hyderabad Police conducted a surprise inspection at a house near Railway Gate, MS Maqtha in Khairatabad and arrestred one 21-year-old for manufacturing ginger and garlic paste in plastic containers under highly unhygienic conditions. The accused, identified as Jasani Ilyan, had stored prepared paste in open plastic tubs, exposed to dust, flies, and other contaminants, rendering the product unsafe and unfit for human consumption, police said. Police said that the garlic and ginger paste was being supplied to various general kirana stores, to needy customers and gaining huge profits in an illegal manner. (ANI)