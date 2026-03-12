A bomb threat email sent to the Mandya court halted proceedings and forced an evacuation. This is the second such threat in a month. Separately, Mumbai also received email bomb threats targeting the BSE, Vidhan Bhawan, and the High Court.

A bomb threat was received at the Mandya court on Thursday. The message threatening a bomb attack on the court was received in the Mandya district judge's mail. Police, bomb squad and fire brigade personnel reached the court immediately after receiving the information and are inspecting the matter. The court proceedings were halted, and everyone evacuated the premises after receiving the mail containing the threat.

Anxiety gripped the court as a similar threat email was received on February 16th. "Anxious because the threatening mail has been received again today. Police should find those involved in such an act. We should be careful not to repeat this. Lawyers' request to allay all our fears," an advocate said. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Bomb threats in Mumbai

In a separate incident, panic was created after a bomb threat via email was received at three locations in Mumbai, leading to searches and evacuations. Police, including the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team, are present on the scene, officials said on Wednesday. According to the Mumbai police, threat mails have been received at BSE, Vidhan Bhawan and the High Court this morning. "Adequate security measures have been taken and are in place. Necessary legal action is being taken at the respective police stations," Mumbai Police said. More details are awaited in this case. (ANI)