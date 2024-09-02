Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army transformation: Outdated courses removed, focus shifts to contemporary technologies

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 11:02 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 11:02 PM IST

    New Delhi: As part of its ongoing transformation drive, the Indian Army has streamlined its professional military training programs, wherein over 50 irrelevant courses have been removed and giving prominence to contemporary technologies like  Drone Warfare, Electronic Warfare, and Multi-Domain Operations (MDO).

    Aimed at refining its systems, processes, and overall functioning, the Army has recognised the imperative of staying aligned with contemporary technological advancements.

    The Army had designated the year of 2023 as the 'Year of Transformation,' which is still  continuing into the current year.

    Among the initiatives which the force has undertaken in the recent past, include digital initiatives that enhance operational efficiency by transitioning from intuitive decision-making to data-driven, objective, and quantifiable approaches. 

    “The surveillance architecture has also been upgraded at both operational and strategic levels, reducing the OODA loop (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act) and enabling faster, more pragmatic decisions,” an official said.

    In the logistics domain, the Army has played a vital role in the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. 

    “The inclusion of 103 dual-use proposals in the National Master Plan and the adoption of outsourcing practices have allowed the Army to realign over 5,000 personnel to their primary tasks, enhancing operational efficiency.”

    The Army has also enhanced the management of Ordnance inventory through automation, inventory reduction, and the delegation of procurement powers to field commanders.

    “The introduction of e-Office, a tool for office automation, represents a quantum leap in the Army's commitment to reducing paper usage and promoting green initiatives.”

    “The Inter- Directorate and Inter- Command e-Office competitions are also being conducted with an aim to promote eco-friendly environment and digitisation.”

    “The success of these efforts is evident in the Army's ability to utilise its Capital budget more effectively, with 78 Capital contracts worth ₹22,000 crore finalised in the previous fiscal year,” the official said.

    The expedited Process of Emergency Procurement (EP) had further enabled the induction of crucial operational equipment, particularly along the Northern front, in a timely manner.

    It must be noted that the Indian Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi in his recent engagements with Commanders and staff, he emphasised the importance of sustaining the momentum gained during this transformative period. 

    The force aimed to transform the Indian Army into a modern, agile, adaptive, technologically-enabled, and self-reliant force, capable of deterring and winning wars across the full spectrum of operations in a multi-domain environment, in synergy with other services.

