Over 5 lakh BJP karyakartas in Assam listened to PM Modi's 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot' address. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma called it an inspiration, adding it would boost Assam's development journey ahead of the upcoming polls on April 9.

PM Modi's Virtual Address Inspires Party Workers

More than five lakh karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address during 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvad' programme in Assam on Monday, according to the state BJP unit.

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the Prime Minister's address as "a moment of great inspiration" and a blessing for party workers, adding that the initiative would accelerate Assam's developmental journey with renewed vigour. Assam will go to the polls on April 9.

Widespread Participation Across State

PM Modi addressed the programme virtually. The programme saw widespread participation across the state, with over 4,500 of the 6,348 Shakti Kendras actively joining the interaction. During the event, the Prime Minister also engaged directly with five karyakartas from different regions, discussing various local and organisational issues.

Leaders Hail Initiative

State BJP President and MP Dilip Saikia said that such initiatives would further energise party workers. He emphasised that BJP karyakartas are committed not only to electoral success but also to earning the trust of the people through dedicated service. Union Minister Pabitra Margherita joined party workers at the state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, to listen to the Prime Minister's address.

BJP President Concludes Assam Visit

Meanwhile, BJP President Nitin Nabin has concluded his two-day visit to Assam. He attended a major election rally titled "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" at Deosal Playground in Morigaon district, organised in support of party candidate and Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika. Dilip Saikia was also present at the rally. However, due to inclement weather, Nabin could not attend a scheduled programme in Bokakhat in Golaghat district.