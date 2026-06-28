Vadnagar, PM Modi's hometown, is set to become Gujarat's first slum-free city. A rehabilitation initiative will provide permanent homes to residents of 16 identified slum pockets, freeing land for urban development and infrastructure.

Vadnagar, one of India's oldest living cities with a history spanning over 2,500 years and the hometown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is moving towards becoming Gujarat's first slum-free city through a comprehensive rehabilitation initiative aimed at providing permanent housing to slum residents.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As part of the state's vision of Viksit Gujarat and the "Housing for All" initiative, authorities have identified 16 slum pockets across the town, prepared beneficiary lists and initiated rehabilitation measures to provide residents with permanent homes.

Rehabilitation to Free Land for Development

According to Vadnagar Municipality Chief Executive Officer Bharat Vyas, most of the identified slum pockets are located around the Ring Road. "There are 16 slum pockets in Vadnagar, the majority situated along the Ring Road. Under the government's plan to develop a slum-free city, residents living in temporary houses will be provided with permanent homes. This initiative will free approximately 47,000 square metres of land, enabling road widening along the peripheral areas and improving connectivity and urban infrastructure for the future," he said.

The rehabilitation programme aims to improve the quality of life of residents by replacing temporary dwellings with permanent housing while supporting planned urban development.

Residents Welcome Initiative

Residents have welcomed the initiative, expressing hope that it will provide them with secure housing and better living conditions. Mahendra Thakur, a resident of one of the identified slum areas, said the government's decision to provide permanent houses would significantly improve their lives. "The government has taken a very good step by providing us with permanent houses instead of the temporary homes we currently live in. We are very happy with this initiative," he said.

Another resident, Binu Baghela, said people expected permanent houses before relocation and hoped the redevelopment would benefit all eligible families. "We are happy with the work being undertaken. We hope permanent houses are provided before we are relocated, and that new housing is constructed for everyone after the old structures are removed," Baghela said.

Balancing Heritage and Modern Planning

Officials say the initiative seeks to balance heritage conservation with modern urban planning by combining citizen-centric rehabilitation with infrastructure development, supporting Vadnagar's transformation into a more inclusive and sustainable urban centre. (ANI)