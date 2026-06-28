GSRTC introduces new AC bus services on Ahmedabad-Dholera and Delhi-Mumbai Expressways, slashing fares and travel time. Routes like Ahmedabad-Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad-Surat benefit from improved connectivity and more comfortable, affordable travel.

The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) has introduced new air-conditioned bus services on the Ahmedabad-Dholera and Delhi-Mumbai Expressways, reducing travel time and fares while improving connectivity for commuters across the state.

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New Routes and Reduced Fares

Under the new services, premium AC buses between Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar are now operating via the Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway. The route currently has 24 daily trips, with the fare reduced to Rs 336. Similarly, non-stop Volvo services between Ahmedabad and Surat are now running via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The fare has been reduced to Rs 687, allowing passengers to save up to Rs 61 while benefiting from faster travel.

Passengers Welcome New Services

Passengers have welcomed the move, saying the lower fares and improved connectivity have made public transport more attractive and affordable. "The service is very good. The fare has been reduced by around Rs 40-50, making it affordable even for middle-class passengers," said commuter Kunal Somani.

Another commuter, Vishal Agola, said the new Volvo services provide comfortable travel, especially during the summer. "The government has introduced Volvo bus services that allow passengers to travel comfortably in air-conditioned buses. The reduced fares will encourage more people to choose public transport," he said.

Enhanced Comfort and Safety Features

GSRTC's AC buses are equipped with spacious seating, improved legroom, CCTV cameras, fire alarms and advanced monitoring systems to enhance passenger comfort and safety. Commuter Jaideep Parmar praised the punctuality and overall quality of the service. "The buses are comfortable, affordable and operate on time. The service has improved significantly," he said.

Official Response and Future Plans

According to GSRTC officials, the response to the new services has been encouraging, prompting the corporation to expand operations in line with growing passenger demand. GSRTC Public Relations Officer Shraddha Bhatt said passengers had already benefited from improved Volvo connectivity and reduced fares. She added that tickets for all GSRTC services can be booked through the GSRTC website and mobile application.

Aiming for Better Intercity Travel

With the expansion of services on Gujarat's expressway network, the state government aims to make intercity travel faster, safer and more affordable while encouraging greater use of public transport. (ANI)