Tripura CM Manik Saha credited PM Narendra Modi's 'visionary HIRA model' for transforming the state from 'landlocked' into a 'vibrant gateway to Southeast Asia' with enhanced connectivity and modern infrastructure in the North East.

CM Saha Credits PM's 'HIRA Model' for Tripura's Transformation

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting his "visionary HIRA model" for transforming the state's development trajectory and strengthening connectivity and infrastructure in the North East. In a post shared on X, Saha said the people of Tripura would "forever remain grateful" to Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and developmental vision. "The people of Tripura will forever remain grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for his visionary HIRA model," Saha said, adding that the initiative had helped transform the state from being "landlocked" into a "vibrant gateway to Southeast Asia through modern infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and expanding opportunities."

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Highlighting the broader transformation of the region, he added that under the PM's "far-sighted" leadership, "the North East has secured a significant place in the mainstream of India's development journey." Saha further expressed hope for continued progress under the vision of "ViksitBharat@2047," stating, "I pray that the blessings of Mata Tripura Sundari continue to be upon the Hon'ble Prime Minister, granting him strength and inspiration in his unwavering service to the nation."

The people of Tripura will forever remain grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji for his visionary HIRA model. What was once a landlocked state has today transformed into a vibrant gateway to Southeast Asia through modern infrastructure, enhanced connectivity,… pic.twitter.com/ZCkMaHGd5N — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) June 10, 2026

Saha Congratulates PM on Tenure Milestone

In another post reflecting on his participation in the NDA Conclave at Bharat Mandapam, Saha also congratulated PM Modi on completing 12 years of leadership and becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. "Today, Participated in the NDA Conclave at Bharat Mandapam, I extended my heartfelt congratulations to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who embodies the hopes, aspirations, and unwavering faith of New India, on completing 12 remarkable years of service to the nation as the Pradhan Sevak and for becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister," Saha wrote on X.

Describing the Prime Minister's tenure, Saha added, "The entire life of Prime Minister Modi Ji has been dedicated to the noble ideals of Antyodaya and selfless service to the nation. Under his visionary leadership, the resolve of building a Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat is steadily transforming into reality."

"His unwavering commitment to good governance, inclusive development, and national progress continues to inspire millions and strengthen India's journey towards becoming a global leader," he added.

Today, Participated in the NDA Conclave at Bharat Mandapam, I extended my heartfelt congratulations to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who embodies the hopes, aspirations, and unwavering faith of New India, on completing 12 remarkable years of service to the… pic.twitter.com/kasvuw1t2l — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) June 10, 2026

The greetings came as PM Modi completed 4,399 days in office, officially surpassing the previous record held by India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. (ANI)