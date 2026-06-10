WB Minister Dilip Ghosh lauded PM Modi's 12-year tenure, calling his govt a 'model of development'. The Union Cabinet also celebrated Modi becoming the longest-serving elected PM for consecutive terms, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru's record.

West Bengal Cabinet Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the completion of his 12-year tenure, asserting that the Prime Minister has set unprecedented records for development, not only within India but also on the global stage. Speaking to reporters, the Minister asserted that the administration under PM Modi stands as a model of development. "PM Modi hasn't broken the record for time; he has broken the record for development. Not only in India, but in the world, PM Modi's government is a model of development... People are happy..."

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Cabinet Applauds PM's Milestone

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet today passed a resolution applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected PM for consecutive terms, as he completed 4,399 days in the office. Members of the cabinet also gave a standing ovation to PM Modi.

PM Modi on Public Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surpassed the record of 4,398 consecutive days in office held by former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Marking the milestone, PM Modi characterised public service as the ultimate litmus test of good governance. Sharing a Sanskrit shloka on X, PM Modi said defined humility, dedication and dutifulness as virtues to earn public trust. He posted, "Public service is the biggest test of good governance. Only a person who works continuously with humility, dedication and dutifulness earns public trust." "Sadanuraktprakritih prajapalantatparh. Vineetatma hi Nripatirbhuyasi Shriyamashnute (Who is always devoted to the care of the people. A king who is humble attains greater prosperity)," the post read.

Leaders Extend Congratulations

NDA leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields have poured in congratulatory messages for the Prime Minister.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind hailed PM Narendra Modi's 12-year tenure as the "watershed period for India since Independence," lauding the current government for countering the "inferiority" instilled by the colonial rule.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted that his achievement in becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister is the result of the love, trust, and immense public support of crores of Indians. He said that PM Modi's journey of 4,399 days represents a "golden chapter" in the construction of an empowered, prosperous, developed, and self-reliant India.