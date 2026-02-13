From the new Seva Teerth office, PM Modi signed files launching the PM RAHAT scheme, doubling the Lakhpati Didi target to 6 crore, doubling the Agri Infra Fund, and launching the Startup India FoF 2.0 with a Rs 10,000 crore corpus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first decisions from Seva Teerth, which houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, the Cabinet Secretariat, "reflect a spirit of seva" and touch every section of society, officials said. PM signed important files relating to important decisions for women, youth and vulnerable citizens. PM Modi inaugurated 'Seva Teerth' on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

New Initiatives Reflect 'Spirit of Seva'

Significant new initiatives taken include the PM RAHAT Scheme, doubling of target of Lakhpati Didis to 6 crore, doubling of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to Rs two lakh crore, Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore. In its very first set of decisions after shifting to Seva Teerth, PM Modi signed important files relating to decisions that reflect the spirit of Seva. These decisions touch every section of society: farmers, women, youth, and vulnerable citizens.

PM RAHAT Scheme for Accident Victims

The Prime Minister has approved the launch of the PM RAHAT scheme. Under this initiative, accident victims will get cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, ensuring that no life is lost due to lack of immediate medical help.

Ambitious New Target for Lakhpati Didis

The government has crossed the landmark of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, more than a year ahead of the original March 2027 timeline. PM Modi has now set a new, ambitious target of 6 crore Lakhpati Didis by March 2029, doubling both scale and aspiration.

Boost for Agriculture Infrastructure

In a move aimed at strengthening India's entire agriculture value chain, the PM Modi has approved doubling the outlay of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund from Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore.

Powering India's Innovation Ecosystem

To power India's innovation ecosystem, especially in deep tech, early-stage ideas, advanced manufacturing and breakthrough technologies, the PM has approved the Startup India FoF 2.0 with a corpus of ₹10,000 crore.

Seva Teerth: A Milestone in Governance Architecture

The unveiling of Seva Teerth building complex marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem, a release said.

For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities.

Consolidation of Key Government Offices

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations. (ANI)