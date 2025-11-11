Ahead of PM Modi's Bhutan visit, Congress' Jairam Ramesh highlighted Jawaharlal Nehru's 'extraordinary' 1958 trek to Paro, a 5-day journey on yaks and ponies that established the special India-Bhutan relationship.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Bhutan, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday highlighted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's 1958 trek to Bhutan, which marked a turning point in the countries' relations. Today, as PM Modi visits Bhutan, Ramesh sees this as a continuation of the legacy established by Nehru. He emphasised the strong people-to-people connections, cultural exchanges, and economic collaborations that have defined the relationship, positioning India and Bhutan as close partners.

Nehru's Historic 1958 Trek

In a post on X, the Congress leader described the "extraordinary visit" of Nehru to Bhutan, who was then sixty-nine years old, accompanied by Indira Gandhi. Nehru braved treacherous terrain, traversing 50 km over five days to reach Paro. The journey, undertaken just months before his 69th birthday, showcased his commitment to forging strong ties. Nehru first flew to Bagdogra and then drove via Gangtok to Nathu La on a newly constructed road. At Nathu La, the delegation was met with a dozen yaks, several ponies, and a pack of over a hundred animals. It then trekked for five days covering fifty kms to reach Paro on Sept 23 ,1958. There were times when the altitude touched 15,500 feet. "The Prime Minister is in Bhutan today. Sixty seven years ago, India's first Prime Minister had made a most unusual visit to Bhutan. Accompanied by Indira Gandhi and a few officials like Jagat Mehta, Nari Rustomji, and Apa Pant, Nehru first flew to Bagdogra and then drove via Gangtok to Nathu La on a road that had just been constructed. At Nathu La, the delegation was met with a dozen yaks, several ponies, and a pack of over a hundred animals. It then trekked for five days covering fifty kms to reach Paro on Sept 23 ,1958. There were times when the altitude touched 15,500 feet," Jairam Ramesh posted on X. The Prime Minister is in Bhutan today. Sixty seven years ago, India's first Prime Minister had made a most unusual visit to Bhutan. Accompanied by Indira Gandhi and a few officials like Jagat Mehta, Nari Rustomji, and Apa Pant, Nehru first flew to Bagdogra and then drove via… pic.twitter.com/UdlmhzfOgq — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) November 11, 2025

Ramesh highlighted the visit's significance, citing accounts from officials like Jagat Mehta, Nari Rustomji, and Apa Pant, who documented the arduous yet fruitful expedition. The meetings and cultural engagements in Paro laid the groundwork for decades of cooperation, with hydropower emerging as a key area of partnership. "Nehru and his team spent five days in Paro having a number of official meetings and cultural engagements. Thereafter, they trekked back to Nathu La along the same route they had taken to reach Paro. This extraordinary visit under very difficult conditions by a Prime Minister about to turn sixty-nine was to determine the course of the special relationship that Bhutan and India have had for almost seven decades. Mehta, Rustomji, and Pant have all left behind delightful accounts of the trek that created diplomatic history," the post read.

In September 1958, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, then 69 years old, visited Bhutan, despite health warnings and government doubts. The journey involved riding ponies and yaks, walking along narrow mountain paths, and climbing steep slopes at high altitudes, where vehicles and helicopters could not go. His efforts are considered a turning point in India-Bhutan relations.

PM Modi's State Visit

Meanwhile, PM Modi departed for Thimphu, Bhutan, on Tuesday for a two-day state visit. During his November 11-12 visit, the Prime Minister will attend several official programmes and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

A 'Special Relationship': Pillars of Cooperation

India-Bhutan relations are built on a foundation of trust, respect, and cooperation, with a shared history dating back to the 1950s. The two countries have a strong bond, often described as a "special relationship".

India and Bhutan have collaborated on several hydropower projects, including the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II project, which will boost Bhutan's energy generation and export surplus power to India.

India is Bhutan's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding ₹10,000 crore annually. The two countries are working to enhance connectivity, including road, rail, and digital links.

India and Bhutan share rich cultural ties, with Buddhism playing a significant role in both countries. The Dalai Lama's visit to Bhutan in 1956 and the recent visit of the Kakarlapalli Siva Temple's deity to Bhutan highlight the strong cultural bond.

India and Bhutan cooperate on regional and international issues, including climate change, disaster management, and sustainable development.

India provides significant development assistance to Bhutan, focusing on infrastructure, healthcare, education, and capacity building.

The relationship is guided by the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation (1949), revised in 2007, which respects Bhutan's sovereignty and promotes mutual cooperation. (ANI)