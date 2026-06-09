Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed PM Narendra Modi's 12 years in office as a 'golden chapter' in India's development. He highlighted progress in infrastructure, self-reliance, women's empowerment, and the state's own transformation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh on Tuesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 12 years in office as a "golden chapter" in India's development, self-reliance and rising global stature, saying the period has been marked by service, good governance and public welfare.

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In a post on X, Dhami congratulated the Prime Minister and said the country had achieved several historic milestones during the period. "The 12 years of leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, dedicated to service, good governance and public welfare, will be remembered as a golden chapter in India's development, self-reliance and global stature," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Decade of Historic Milestones

Highlighting the achievements of the past decade, Dhami said India had recorded progress in poor welfare, infrastructure expansion, the digital revolution, women's empowerment, national security and its growing influence on the global stage. He further added that Prime Minister Modi's leadership gave renewed momentum to the vision of building a developed India and strengthened the country's resolve to achieve the goal of "Viksit Bharat."

Transformation in Uttarakhand

Referring to Uttarakhand, Dhami said the State had witnessed notable changes across sectors during the period. He pointed to improvements in all-weather road connectivity, enhanced access to remote regions, revival of religious and cultural centres, expansion of healthcare services, investment promotion and employment generation.

The Chief Minister's remarks come against the backdrop of several major infrastructure and connectivity initiatives undertaken in the hill state in recent years, alongside efforts to strengthen pilgrimage circuits and improve public facilities. The developments have been projected by the State government as key contributors to economic activity, tourism growth and better access to services in mountainous areas.

Dhami said the pace of transformation witnessed in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand reflects the broader developmental priorities being pursued across the country under the Prime Minister's leadership.

Congratulating PM Modi on the milestone, the Chief Minister termed the last 12 years an "unforgettable nation building journey" and extended his best wishes. He expressed confidence that ongoing efforts centered on development, self-reliance and public welfare would continue to strengthen India's progress in the years ahead. (ANI)