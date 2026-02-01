On February 1, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Punjab, a key spiritual center for the Ravidassia community, on Guru Ravidas's 649th birth anniversary.

On February 1, 2026, barely four hours after presenting the Union Budget 2026 in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Ballan village near Jalandhar in Punjab — a high-profile visit blending religious reverence with political strategy in the state’s Dalit heartland.

The timing of the visit coincides with the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, the 15th-century Bhakti saint whose teachings emphasize equality and human dignity. The dera is one of the most influential spiritual centers for the Ravidassia community, a significant segment of Punjab’s Dalit population, particularly concentrated in the Doaba region.

PM Modi’s itinerary included landing at Adampur airport, where he is expected to unveil the renaming of the facility as Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, fulfilling a long-standing demand from the community. The renaming holds both cultural significance and broad symbolic outreach, reinforcing respect for Ravidassia sentiments.

The appointment comes against the backdrop of the Punjab state assembly polls scheduled for early 2027, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is actively seeking to broaden its appeal beyond its traditional voter base. The Dalit community — which accounts for roughly 32% of Punjab’s population, the highest proportion in any Indian state — has been a key demographic in state politics, and the Ravidassia segment, in particular, carries considerable cultural resonance.

The visit follows the Padma Shri award conferred on Sant Niranjan Dass, the head of Dera Sachkhand Ballan, underscoring the central government’s acknowledgment of his social and spiritual influence. During his brief stay, the Prime Minister is expected to participate in celebrations, meet with Sant Dass, and address devotees, emphasising unity and respect for Guru Ravidas’s legacy.

Political analysts see Modi’s presence at the dera as more than a ceremonial gesture: it reflects the BJP’s intention to deepen engagement with Scheduled Caste voters in a state where the party has made incremental electoral gains but still seeks a stronger foothold. The timing of the visit soon after the Budget presentation underlines the dual message of governance and grassroots outreach.

Security preparations were stepped up amid reported bomb threat emails in Jalandhar ahead of the visit, though authorities later deemed them hoaxes. Nonetheless, significant arrangements were made to ensure safety for the Prime Minister and devotees attending the event.

In Punjab’s evolving political landscape, Modi’s visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan could have lasting implications, especially in shaping narratives ahead of the 2027 polls and signalling respect for community identity and cultural pride along with developmental governance priorities.