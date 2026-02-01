PM Modi greeted the nation on Guru Ravidas Jayanti, calling him a 'unique devotee of humanity.' He is set to visit Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar, rename Adampur airport, and inaugurate the terminal building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed greetings on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Maharaj. Calling him a "unique devotee of humanity," the Prime Minister underscored his spirit of justice and compassion, and described it as the foundation of "schemes for public welfare." "Countless salutations to the great saint Shri Guru Ravidas Maharaj ji, the unique devotee of humanity, on his birth anniversary. In his thoughts, the spirit of justice and compassion was supreme, which forms the very foundation of our schemes for public welfare. The lamp of social harmony and goodwill that he ignited will forever continue to illuminate the path of the countrymen," the PM wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi's Punjab Visit

Later today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay his respects at Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar during his visit to Punjab as part of outreach to the Ravidassia Dalit community and will interact with the community's head, octogenarian Sant Niranjan Dass Ji. As per the offical release, at around 3:45 PM, the Prime Minister will visit Adampur airport, where he will unveil the new name of the Airport as 'Sri Guru Ravidas Ji Airport, Adampur. He will also inaugurate the Terminal Building at Halwara Airport in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Dera Sachkhand Ballan in Jalandhar is considered one of the most revered sites for the Ravidassia community in Punjab. Sant Niranjan Dass has been a spiritual leader for over 75 years. He established Sarwan Dass Charitable Eye Hospital and Sarwan Dass Model School in Jalandhar. He promoted the ideal of 'land without sorrow', preaching that all people live without fear and poverty.

Devotees Throng Varanasi Temple

Meanwhile, devotees throng Shri Guru Ravidas Janm Sthan Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026.

President Murmu Extends Greetings

Earlier, on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu greeted fellow citizens on the eve of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji. In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all Indians. Guru Ravidas Ji was a revered saint and social reformer. He conveyed the message of equality, social justice and love through his teachings. By following the path of simplicity and moral discipline, he worked tirelessly to eliminate discrimination based on caste and religion. The teachings of Guru Ravidas Ji will remain relevant and continue to guide us in embracing human values. Let us integrate his teachings into our lives and actively contribute to nation-building."(ANI)