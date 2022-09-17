PM Narendra Modi turns 72: Know all about the prime minister's security details

The SPG commandos form the first layer of security around the PM while the NSG and state agencies are responsible for the outer security and other safety measures required from time to time. In case of any sudden changes, the state police update the SPG and the PM's route is changed after other alternate routes are secured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 72 on Saturday (September 17, 2022) and is one of the world's most powerful political leaders in today's times. India's beloved Prime Minister is extremely popular among the masses not only in India but also across the globe.

PM Modi is also the second most followed political leader on various social media platforms. Known for his excellent oratory skills, down-to-earth attitude and his ability to surprise the masses with his quick and bold decisions, PM Modi is also one of the most protected world leaders.

Also read: Modi birthday: Bollywood’s iconic selfies with the PM

The SPG is an agency of the Government of India which has been tasked with the sole responsibility of protecting the Prime Minister of India and, as in the past, his close family members.

This is extremely significant as PM Modi's security was recently compromised for nearly 20 minutes in Punjab's Ferozepur when his cavalcade was stranded on a flyover due to a protest by the farmers. The incident also later snowballed into a major political controversy with the BJP accusing the then Congress government of trying to harm the PM.

Also read: Modi birthday: PM owns assets worth Rs 2.24 crore

What is SPG?

In 1988, the SPG came into existence by an Act of the Parliament of India to protect the Prime Minister and his immediate family members who live with him at his official and personal residences, whether in India or overseas. The highly trained SPG commandos are part of the first tier of the security circle around the PM and keep a constant vigil on each and every minute detail around him.

How are the SPG commandos selected?

All SPG commandos are volunteers - the best of the best who clear a three-tiered screening process. They are usually seen around the Prime Minister, dressed in black Western-style formal business suits, and sunglasses, and carrying a two-way encrypted communication earpiece as well as concealed weapons.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi turns 72: 7 rare facts you need to know about him

How does the SPG ensure the PM's safety?

The Prime Minister is always closely surrounded and guarded by the SPG commandos, who go by the instructions and the security protocols mentioned in the 'Blue Book' whenever the PM is travelling.

What if there is a sudden change in plan?

The SPG commandos form the first layer of security around the PM while the NSG and state agencies are responsible for the outer security and other safety measures required from time to time. In case of any sudden changes, the state police update the SPG and the PM's route is changed after other alternate routes are secured.

Also read: From releasing cheetahs to launching PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana; here's PM Modi's 72nd birthday plan

What's the cost of PM Modi's security?

According to the Government of India, PM Modi's security costs Rs 1.62 crore every day. In a written reply in Parliament, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said, "At present, only one person has the SPG security and Rs 592.55 crore was allocated for the year 2020-21 for the SPG security."