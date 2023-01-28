PM Modi to visit Rajasthan today on Lord Devnarayan's birth anniversary

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    To mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a program in Bhilwara, Rajasthan on Saturday. The program will be held 60 km away from Bhilwara at Malasery Dungri village, which is the birthplace of Lord Devnarayan, who is considered to be a reincarnation of Lord Vishnu.
     

    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 9:48 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a renowned Gujjar god in Rajasthan, on Saturday in the Bhilwara district. On the anniversary of Lord Devnarayan's birth, PM Modi will conduct prayers at the temple, address to a crowd, and plant a sapling.

    The ceremony will be conducted in the village of Malaseri Dungri, the birthplace of Lord Devnarayan, who is said to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu.  According to a press release from the Press Information Bureau, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the celebration honouring "Avataran Mahotsav" of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan Ji in Bhilwara, Rajasthan on January 28 at about 11.30 am."

    The PM's visit occurs months before Rajasthan's state assembly elections. Sources from the BJP, however, refuted claims that the visit was purely political. The visit of the prime minister, it was said, was not political, but it would provide the party an edge before the state's assembly elections.

    Also read: BBC documentary row: Over 20 students detained at Delhi University ahead of planned screening

    Several assembly seats are significantly impacted by the Gurjar population, especially in eastern Rajasthan. The Gurjar community is upset with the Congress because Sachin Pilot, who is a candidate for chief minister, was passed over. This would benefit the BJP, and the PM's rally will have a significant influence, a BJP insider said.

    Arjun Ram Meghwal, the Union's State Minister for Culture, assessed the venue's preparations on Friday.  According to Bhilwara Collector Ashish Modi, all preparations for the prime minister's visit have been finished. Extensive security measures would be in place for the visit, according to the Bhilwara SP.

    People from Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand, Ajmer, and Chittorgarh, in addition to Bhilwara, will attend the programme.

    Also read: Female cheetah detected with hepatorenal infection at Kuno park, doing much better, says MP forest officials

