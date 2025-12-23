Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the 'Administration to the Village' camp in Almora, where he listened to public complaints and ordered the renovation of a dilapidated government college building in Jainoli.

Under the 'Administration to the Village' campaign, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in a multi-purpose camp organised at Nyaya Panchayat Jainoli in Tadikhet Development Block in Almora district. The Chief Minister inspected the stalls set up by all departments sitting at the Chief Minister's Service Desk, patiently listened to the problems of the general public. [{4b9803c1-fbed-4a05-8197-3c4cecabafcb:intradmin/ANI-20251223132215.jpeg}]

Bringing Governance to the Doorstep

According to the release, interacting directly with the citizens present at the camp, the Chief Minister discussed the complaints received in detail and directed the concerned departmental officials to ensure prompt and time-bound redressal. He stated that the objective of such camps is to ensure that government services reach people at their doorstep, so that citizens do not have to run from office to office for the resolution of their issues. Officials will come to the villages themselves to address public grievances and resolve their problems.

The Chief Minister said that various government departments are present on a single platform at the people's doorstep, and citizens should make maximum use of this facility. These programs are being organized specifically for the convenience of the public.

Action on Dilapidated College Building

During the camp, taking cognizance of a complaint regarding the dilapidated condition government college in Jainoli, the Chief Minister announced the renovation of the school building. He emphasized that providing students with a safe and better educational environment is a top priority of the government.

Strengthening Public Trust

The Chief Minister further stated that the "Administration to the Village" campaign is an effective initiative to strengthen dialogue, trust, and participation between the government and the public, ensuring that public grievances are resolved in a swift, transparent, and effective manner. (ANI)