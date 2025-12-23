Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma led a festive Christmas Parade in Aizawl, which featured cultural performances and marked the closing of Winter Festival 2025. He also attended a NABARD State Credit Seminar for the state's development.

CM Lalduhoma Leads Festive Christmas Parade

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday participated in a Christmas Parade, which was held from Chanmari to Lammual in Aizawl, jointly organised by the Tourism Department and Mark Events. A large number of people gathered to witness the event.

During the parade, the Venghnuai Church Brass Band performed melodious music, while the Mizoram Cosplay Organisation showcased creative, colourful, and distinctive costumes. Students from the Institute of Music & Fine Arts under the Art & Culture Department presented various traditional Mizo attire. The Mizoram Down Syndrome Association also took part in the parade.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, along with his family members, led the parade from Zarkawt Junction. State Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, along with departmental officials, was also present.

Participants and members of the public walked through the No Vehicle Zone and assembled at Lammual, where the Christmas Carol Concert and the closing programme of Winter Festival 2025 were held.

Winter Festival Finale and Christmas Greetings

During the closing function, the Chief Minister extended his warm Christmas greetings and best wishes to the people of Mizoram, Mizos living across the world, and all people of India who celebrate the joyous festival of Christmas.

A Best Costume Award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 5,000, was instituted for the Christmas Parade. The award was won by Lalrinnunga and Rebek Lalremruati for their portrayal of Mary and Joseph.

Lalduhoma Addresses NABARD's State Credit Seminar

Earlier on December 16, CM Lalduhoma attended the State Credit Seminar 2026-27 organised by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Mizoram Regional Office. It was held at the Assembly Conference Hall in Aizawl.

The Chief Minister released the State Focus Paper 2026-27 and addressed the gathering. He mentioned that the Government has been implementing numerous developmental initiatives in collaboration with NABARD, which plays a crucial role as a catalyst for the State's development, according to the official statement. He noted that Mizoram has benefited significantly from NABARD-supported interventions. (ANI)