Female cheetah detected with hepatorenal infection at Kuno park, doing much better, says MP forest officials

Earlier this week, the cheetah named Sasha, four and a half years old, was diagnosed with hepatorenal, a kidney and liver-related infection. She is one of eight cheetahs, relocated from Namibia in September of last year and is now housed at KNP in the Sheopur area.

A senior forest department official said that the health situation of a female cheetah, detected with an infection associated with kidneys and liver in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP), is much better now, on Friday, January 27, 2023.

According to PTI, MP Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), JS Chauhan said, "She is much better," when asked about Sasha's health.

Sasha has liver and kidney issues and is being treated by three veterinarians who are in daily contact with cheetah experts from Namibia and South Africa, he added.

Additionally, he said, "On Monday, we found out about her condition. After the problem was uncovered, Dr Atul Gupta, a veterinarian from Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park, was called to Kuno National Park. She is suffering from hepatorenal, a type of infection and has been quarantined for treatment."

According to a wildlife expert involved with the cheetah reintroduction initiative, who spoke on anonymity, said, Sasha was brought to India under the 'Cheetah Conservation Fund,' a confined facility located 44 kilometres from the Namibian city of Otjiwarongo.

He claims that captive cheetahs frequently suffer from renal (kidney) issues, which are uncommon in big cats living in the wild.

Her dossier said that Sasha was born on April 1, 2018, had a health exam in August of last year and was vaccinated before being sent to India a month later. At the time, the wild cat weighed 32 kg.

On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eight Namibian cheetahs, five female and three male, into their enclosures in KNP. The last cheetah died in India in 1947 in the Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh, and the country's fastest land animal was declared extinct in 1952.

