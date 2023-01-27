Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Female cheetah detected with hepatorenal infection at Kuno park, doing much better, says MP forest officials

    Earlier this week, the cheetah named Sasha, four and a half years old, was diagnosed with hepatorenal, a kidney and liver-related infection. She is one of eight cheetahs, relocated from Namibia in September of last year and is now housed at KNP in the Sheopur area.

    Female cheetah detected with hepatorenal infection at Kuno park, doing much better, says MP forest officials - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 6:06 PM IST

    A senior forest department official said that the health situation of a female cheetah, detected with an infection associated with kidneys and liver in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP), is much better now, on Friday, January 27, 2023. 

    Earlier this week, the cheetah named Sasha, four and a half years old, was diagnosed with hepatorenal, a kidney and liver-related infection. She is one of eight cheetahs, relocated from Namibia in September of last year and is now housed at KNP in the Sheopur area.

    According to PTI, MP Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), JS Chauhan said, "She is much better," when asked about Sasha's health.

    Sasha has liver and kidney issues and is being treated by three veterinarians who are in daily contact with cheetah experts from Namibia and South Africa, he added. 

    Additionally, he said, "On Monday, we found out about her condition. After the problem was uncovered, Dr Atul Gupta, a veterinarian from Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park, was called to Kuno National Park. She is suffering from hepatorenal, a type of infection and has been quarantined for treatment."

    According to a wildlife expert involved with the cheetah reintroduction initiative, who spoke on anonymity, said, Sasha was brought to India under the 'Cheetah Conservation Fund,' a confined facility located 44 kilometres from the Namibian city of Otjiwarongo.

    He claims that captive cheetahs frequently suffer from renal (kidney) issues, which are uncommon in big cats living in the wild.

    Her dossier said that Sasha was born on April 1, 2018, had a health exam in August of last year and was vaccinated before being sent to India a month later. At the time, the wild cat weighed 32 kg.

    On September 17, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the eight Namibian cheetahs, five female and three male, into their enclosures in KNP. The last cheetah died in India in 1947 in the Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh, and the country's fastest land animal was declared extinct in 1952.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read: Cheetah in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park falls ill; undergoing kidney treatment

    Also read: Second batch of 12 South African cheetahs likely to arrive at Kuno National Park this month: Report

    Also read: No health complications reported in 8 cheetahs introduced to Kuno national park; check details

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 6:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    DGCA fines Go First of Rs 10 lakh after flight leaves 55 passengers behind AJR

    DGCA fines Go First of Rs 10 lakh after flight leaves 55 passengers behind

    Arvind Kejriwals promise fulfilled': Punjab's AAP govt opens 400 mohalla clinics in state AJR

    'Kejriwal's promise fulfilled': Punjab's AAP govt opens 400 mohalla clinics in state

    India South Africa sign MoU to bring in dozens of cheetahs to India over next 10 years; check details AJR

    India-South Africa sign MoU to bring in dozens of cheetahs to India over next 10 years; check details

    Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today, says Rahul Gandhi; Congress accuses govt of withdrawing security - adt

    'Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today,' says Rahul Gandhi; Congress accuses govt of withdrawing security

    Unnao rape case: Delhi court reduces former BJP leader's interim bail period; here's why AJR

    Unnao rape case: Delhi court reduces former BJP leader's interim bail period; here's why

    Recent Stories

    DGCA fines Go First of Rs 10 lakh after flight leaves 55 passengers behind AJR

    DGCA fines Go First of Rs 10 lakh after flight leaves 55 passengers behind

    Oppo Reno 8T tipped to launch in India in February Here is what you can expect gcw

    Oppo Reno 8T tipped to launch in India in February; Here's what you can expect

    football Aguero speaks up for Messi & Co; slams Zlatan Ibrahimovic's attack on champions Argentina over Mbappe drama snt

    Aguero speaks up for Messi & Co; slams Zlatan Ibrahimovic's attack on champions Argentina over Mbappe drama

    WBJEEB JECA 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, eligibility criteria - adt

    WBJEEB JECA 2023: Registration process commences; know fees, eligibility criteria

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ranchi/1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probable XI, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon