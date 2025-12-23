Indian Railways has launched an AI-powered system using Distributed Acoustic System (DAS) to detect wildlife on tracks and alert pilots. This move, aimed at preventing casualties of elephants, lions, and tigers, follows a recent fatal train collision.

AI-Powered Protection for Wildlife

In a groundbreaking move, Indian Railways has rolled out an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Intrusion Detection System (IDS) to safeguard wildlife, especially elephants, lions and tigers, on railway tracks. The cutting-edge technology uses Distributed Acoustic System (DAS) to detect animal presence, alerting loco pilots and control rooms 0.5 kms in advance - a potential lifesaver.

The AI-enabled system generates real-time alerts for loco pilots, station masters, and control rooms, enabling swift preventive action. Initially implemented in 141 RKms on Northeast Frontier Railway, the system has been successfully functioning and based on its performance, further tenders have been awarded for 981 RKms for implementation across Indian Railways. With this, the total coverage will extend to 1,122 RKms.

This initiative underscores Indian Railways' commitment to wildlife protection and safe train operations. By harnessing AI and DAS, railways are taking proactive steps to prevent animal casualties, aligning with broader conservation goals. It also sets a new benchmark in balancing railway operations with wildlife conservation.

With AI on the watch, elephants, lions and tigers get a safer passage.

Tragic Incident Highlights Need for System

This comes after an unfortunate incident took place in the Jamunamukh - Kampur section under Lumding Division of N.F. railway on Saturday, in which the Train no. 20507 DN Sairang - New Delhi Rajdhani Express dashed with elephants, resulting in derailment of the locomotive and five coaches of the train. Seven elephants have been reported dead with no casualties or injuries to any passengers.

Promptly after receiving the information of the crash, Senior railway officers, including the General Manager of N.F. Railway and Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding and Accident Relief trains arrived at the site to carry out the restoration work. He further stated that the incident site is approximately 126 km from Guwahati and is not a designated elephant corridor, adding that the loco pilot, on observing the herd of elephants, applied emergency brakes. However, elephants dashed into the train.

Assam CM Orders Probe

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep sorrow and ordered a probe over the death of seven elephants--three adults and four calves--in a tragic train collision on Saturday. In a statement, the Chief Minister said, "We are deeply saddened by the death of seven elephants--three adults and four calves--in a tragic train collision earlier today. I have directed the Forest Department to conduct a detailed enquiry on this deeply disturbing accident and take steps to further secure our wildlife corridors, particularly during low visibility seasons."

MP Alleges Human Negligence

Moreover, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhedu Sekhar Roy, in a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday, drew attention to this incident, noting that such incidents recur due to trains exceeding speed limits in designated elephant corridors. He described these deaths not as accidents but as the result of human negligence, pointing out that speeding trains have become a recurring threat to elephants and other wildlife. (ANI)