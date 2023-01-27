Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BBC documentary row: Over 20 students detained at Delhi University ahead of planned screening

    There was heavy police deployment at the north campus after students' outfits gave a call to screen the documentary. The police have also banned large gatherings on north campus.

    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 7:01 PM IST

    Delhi Police on Friday (January 27) detained as many as 24 students from the Delhi University's Arts Faculty for planning to screen the BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots. The action comes days after a similar ruckus that was held at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia over the documentary's screening.

    Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, "Around 4 pm, some 20 people came outside the Arts Faculty gate to screen the banned BBC documentary. As it can cause disturbance of peace and tranquility in the area, they were asked to disperse from there."

    "When they did not, they were peacefully detained. A total of 24 people were detained." Earlier in the day, the varsity authorities wrote to Delhi Police about the proposed screening. Delhi University Proctor Rajni Abbi said they would not allow the screening and stressed that the students' outfits had not sought the administration's permission.

    An official also said that Section 144 was imposed in December till February 28 to prevent any law and order problems at the university.

    The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union has announced a screening of the documentary at 4 pm on the north campus while the Bhim Army Students' Federation said it would hold a screening outside the varsity's Arts Faculty at 5 pm.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 7:01 PM IST
