PM Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 4. He will inaugurate Jodhpur Airport's new terminal, launch the Modified UDAN scheme, dedicate projects worth Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Balotra, and inaugurate a semiconductor facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

PM to Inaugurate Key Infrastructure Projects in Rajasthan, Gujarat

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan and Gujarat on July 4, where he will inaugurate key infrastructure projects, launch the Modified UDAN scheme, dedicate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately Rs 1.06 lakh crore, and inaugurate a semiconductor facility in Gujarat.

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According to a press release, at around 10:45 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Terminal Building of Jodhpur Airport and launch the Modified UDAN scheme in Jodhpur. Subsequently, at around 12:15 PM, he will travel to Balotra to dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately Rs 1.06 lakh crore. He will also address a public gathering on the occasion. Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Gujarat. At around 4:30 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the CG SEMI Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Facility in Sanand, Ahmedabad. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Boost for Aviation: Modified UDAN Scheme

In a major boost to the aviation sector, with a particular focus on regional connectivity, the Prime Minister will launch the Modified UDAN Scheme in Jodhpur. As per the release, this marks a significant leap forward in India's civil aviation landscape and will further advance the vision of "Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik".

With an allocation of Rs 28,840 crore over the next 10 years, the scheme aims to accelerate the next phase of aviation-led development. It focuses on multiple strategic components designed to ensure comprehensive and sustainable connectivity.

A key emphasis is on the development of 100 aerodromes from existing unserved airstrips, supported by an outlay of over Rs 12,000 crore, to expand aviation infrastructure across the country. In addition, over Rs 2,500 crore has been earmarked for Operations and Maintenance (O&M) support to ensure the viability of regional airports during their initial years of operation.

To address accessibility challenges in remote and difficult terrains, the scheme also proposes the development of 200 modern helipads. The scheme also continues Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support of over Rs 10,000 crore for airlines, ensuring sustained regional operations while encouraging gradual commercial viability.

Further strengthening the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the initiative includes the procurement of indigenous aircraft and helicopters, such as HAL Dhruv and Dornier platforms, to enhance connectivity and operations in underserved regions, said the release.

New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport. The project has been developed at a total cost of Rs 480 crore. Spread over an area of more than 23,000 sqm, the New Terminal Building is designed to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually. It is equipped with modern passenger amenities to ensure a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

Architecturally inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage, the terminal seamlessly blends traditional elements such as arches and jharokhas with contemporary design. Sustainability has been integral to the terminal's design, with features such as energy-efficient systems, water conservation measures, and green building practices aimed at achieving a 5-Star GRIHA rating, said the release.

The inauguration of the New Terminal Building at Jodhpur Airport will provide a significant boost to tourism, trade, and employment generation in the region.

Mega Development Projects in Balotra

According to the release, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore in Balotra. These projects span multiple sectors, including petrochemicals, urban transport, railways, roads, renewable energy, and power transmission

India's First Greenfield Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex

Prime Minister will dedicate India's first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex to the nation at Pachpadra in Balotra, marking a landmark achievement in the country's energy and petrochemical sector. Developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Government of Rajasthan, the 9 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex has been established with an investment of over Rs 79,450 crore.

As per the release, the state-of-the-art complex integrates refining and petrochemical production, with a petrochemical capacity of 2.4 MMTPA. The refinery features a high Nelson Complexity Index of 17.0 and petrochemical yields exceeding 26%, aligning with global benchmarks for efficiency and sustainability.

The project is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening India's energy security, enhancing petrochemical self-sufficiency, and driving industrial growth. It will serve as an anchor industry for the development of a Petrochemical and Plastic Park in the region, promoting downstream industries and ancillary sectors. Additionally, the refinery is poised to generate significant employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

Jaipur Metro Rail Project Phase 2

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Phase 2 of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project, which has a total cost of over Rs 13,000 crore. Under Phase 2, a 41-km north-south metro corridor will be developed from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, connecting the industrial and residential areas of Sitapura and Vishwakarma Industrial Area (VKI) through 36 stations. The corridor will provide seamless connectivity to key locations, including the Sitapura Industrial Area, VKI, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital, SMS Stadium, Ambabari, and Vidyadhar Nagar. The project will significantly improve connectivity to Jaipur's major industrial and residential areas, providing residents with faster, safer, and more convenient public transport. Under Phase 1, an 11.64-km metro corridor with 11 stations is already operational.

Rail and Road Connectivity Boost

Prime Minister will further dedicate to the nation the Churu-Sadulpur (58 km) and Churu-Ratangarh (46 km) rail doubling projects, constructed at a cost of around Rs 900 crore. Spanning a total length of 104 km, these projects will strengthen rail connectivity in north-west Rajasthan. They will enhance rail line capacity, enabling smoother, safer, and more punctual operation of both passenger and freight trains while easing congestion on the rail network. The projects will also provide impetus to investment, employment generation, and industrial development in the region.

According to the release, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the four-laning of NH-125A, Jodhpur Ring Road Section-2 (Karwar-Dangiyawas). Developed at a cost of about Rs 740 crore, the project will improve regional connectivity around Jodhpur and make travel smoother and safer.

Renewable Energy and Power Transmission

Further, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation SJVN Limited's 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Energy Project, developed with an investment of about Rs 5,500 crore. The project uses 24.22 lakh domestically manufactured solar modules. The Prime Minister will also dedicate NHPC's 300 MW Karnisar Bikaner Solar Energy Plant. The project uses about 7.75 lakh domestically manufactured solar PV cells and modules.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the transmission line constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,900 crore for power evacuation from the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) and lay the foundation stone for the 530 km-long power transmission system for the Rajasthan REZ. These transmission systems will facilitate the evacuation of renewable energy generated in Rajasthan and help ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the state, said the release.

Government Recruitment

Prime Minister will also hand over appointment letters to around 54,000 youth recruited across various departments of the Government of Rajasthan. The recruits include personnel from the Departments of Education, Energy, Home, Panchayati Raj, Transport, Higher Education, Skill Development, Planning, Agriculture, Information Technology, and Administrative Reforms.

Semiconductor Milestone in Gujarat

Prime Minister will inaugurate the CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The inauguration marks a significant milestone in India's semiconductor manufacturing journey with the commencement of commercial production at the facility. It represents a major step forward in strengthening India's position in the global semiconductor value chain.

The project is one of the first four approved under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and has been developed with a total investment of over Rs 7,500 crore. As per the release, once fully ramped up, the facility will have an annual production capacity of up to 5 billion semiconductor chips and will help address the growing global demand for memory and storage solutions driven by rapid advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing.

The facility will cater to customers across the automotive, industrial, telecommunications, 5G, and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors. The CG Semi facility offers end-to-end semiconductor assembly and testing services, including wafer sorting, assembly, testing, package design, failure analysis, test programme development, product characterisation, and logistics support.

The operationalisation of this facility underscores India's emergence as a trusted and self-reliant semiconductor manufacturing destination and aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of building a resilient and self-reliant technology ecosystem in the country. (ANI)