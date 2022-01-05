  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to visit Punjab on Wednesday, inaugurate projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore

    The Prime Minister's persistent efforts to increase connectivity across the country have resulted in several national highway construction initiatives being undertaken in Punjab.

    PM Modi to visit Punjab on Wednesday inaugurate projects worth over Rs 42750 crore gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Jan 5, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for multiple development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore. According to the Prime Minister's Office, these projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the four-laning of the Amritsar-Una stretch, a new Railway Line, and two new hospital facilities in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur. The Prime Minister's persistent efforts to increase connectivity across the country have resulted in several national highway construction initiatives being undertaken in Punjab.

    According to the PMO, the entire length of National Highways in the state has tripled from roughly 1700 kilometres in 2014 to more than 4100 kilometres in 2021. The foundation stone for two key road corridors will be placed in Punjab to continue these efforts. According to the statement, this will also contribute to the Prime Minister's objective of improving access to critical religious centres. The 669-kilometre-long Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway would cost around Rs 39,500 crore to construct. It would shorten travel time in half from Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Katra.

    The Greenfield Expressway will connect Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran, Katra, and the famous Hindu shrine of Vaishno Devi. The expressway would also connect critical economic centres in the three states/UTs of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, including Ambala and Mohali Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Kathua, and Samba.

    Also Read | Punjab govt imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, masks mandatory in public places as COVID-19 cases spike

    The Amritsar-Una segment would build four-laned at the cost of about 1700 crore. According to the PMO, the 77-kilometre portion is part of the broader Amritsar-Bhota corridor, stretching Northern Punjab and Himachal Pradesh and connecting four key national roads. According to the PMO, it would improve communication between holy sites in Ghoman, Shri Hargobindpur, and Pulpukta Town (home to the famed Gurudwara Pulpukta Sahib).

    The Prime Minister will also lay the groundwork for a new 27-kilometre-long Broad Gauge railway line between Mukerian and Talwara, which would cost more than Rs.410 crore to build.
    It will give an all-weather transit option in the area. This project is also strategically significant since it would provide an alternate route to Jammu & Kashmir, connecting to the current Jalandhar-Jammu Railway line at Mukerian. It will enhance tourism in the region by making it easier to get to hill stations and religious sites. The foundation stone for new medical infrastructure in three Punjab towns will be placed, as part of the Prime Minister's effort to deliver world-class medical facilities in all sections of the country.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi to gift various projects worth Rs 42,750 crore to Punjab on January 5

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2022, 9:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Omicron surge: Karnataka orders weekend curfew, shuts schools as Covid-19 spikes ycb

    Omicron surge: Karnataka orders weekend curfew, shuts schools as Covid-19 spikes

    Fact check Did Centre distribute only 26 dot 14 per cent of COVID funds to states gcw

    Fact-check: Did Centre distribute only 26.14% of COVID funds under ECRP-II to states?

    Pakistani artist eyeing PM Modi exit from power in 2024 drb

    Pakistani artist eyeing PM Modi's exit from power in 2024

    Chhattisgarh imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am bans rallies social cultural events gcw

    Chhattisgarh imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am; bans rallies, social, cultural events

    Ambulances RT PCR test kits medical teams on standby as Cordelia Cruise reaches Mumbai gcw

    Ambulances, RT-PCR test kits, medical teams on standby as Cordelia Cruise reaches Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone Birthday: 4 different hats that the actress dons; check out drb

    Deepika Padukone Birthday: 4 different hats that the actress dons; check out

    WHO warns rising Omicron cases could raise chance of newer severe strain gcw

    WHO warns soaring Omicron cases could raise chance of newer, severe strain

    Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in RCB

    Deepika Padukone birthday special: Furlenco to BluSmart to Epigamia, 7 start-ups actress has invested in

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Shardul Thakur's 7-for dominates Day 2; check out the talking points

    Celebs spotting: Kartik Aaryan to Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor and more seen in Mumbai RCB

    Celebs spotting: Kartik Aaryan to Ananya Panday to Ranbir Kapoor and more seen in Mumbai

    Recent Videos

    British Sikh Army officer Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Captain Harpreet Chandi becomes first Indian-origin woman to complete a solo trek to South Pole

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FCs ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru's ball possession, pressing, and repressing needs to get better - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: MCFC needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on OFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to be better individually and collectively - Des Buckingham on defeat vs Odisha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs MCFC, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 48): Odisha FC stuns leader Mumbai City 4-2

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon