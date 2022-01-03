  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi to gift various projects worth Rs 42,750 crore to Punjab on January 5

    According to the PMO, these projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; four laning of Amritsar - Una section; Mukerian - Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line; PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Jan 3, 2022, 9:25 PM IST
    Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on January 5 lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

    In a statement on Monday, the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) said, “Prime Minister Modi will visit Ferozepur, Punjab on January 5 and will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.”

    According to the PMO, these projects include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway; four laning of Amritsar - Una section; Mukerian - Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line; PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur and two new medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

    “The consistent endeavour of the Prime Minister to improve connectivity all across the country has led to multiple national highway development initiatives being taken up in the state of Punjab. It has resulted in more than doubling the total length of National highways in the state from about 1,700 kilometres in 2014 to more than 4,100 kilometres in 2021,” it said.

    In continuation of such efforts, the foundation stone of two major road corridors will be laid in Punjab. This will also be a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision to enhance accessibility to major religious centres, the PMO further added.

    Also read: Uttarakhand Election 2022: Kejriwal promises Rs 1 cr ‘Samman Rashi’ to kin of soldiers killed in line of duty

    The 669 km long Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 39,500 crore. It will halve travel time from Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Katra. The Greenfield Expressway will connect key Sikh religious sites at Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran and the shrine of Vaishno Devi in Katra. The expressway will also connect key economic centres like Ambala Chandigarh, Mohali,Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Kathua and Samba in the three states/UTs of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

    The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a new Broad Gauge railway line between Mukerian and Talwara of around 27 Km in length, to be built at a cost of over Rs 410 crore. The railway line will be an extension of the Nangal Dam-Daulatpur Chowk railway section.

    It will provide an all-weathered means of transportation in the area and this project also holds strategic importance as it will serve as an alternative route to Jammu and Kashmir, joining the existing Jalandhar-Jammu Railway line at Mukerian.

    Foundation stone of new medical infrastructure in three towns of Punjab will be laid. The 100-bedded PGI Satellite Centre at Ferozepur, will be built at a cost of more than Rs 490 crore. It will provide services in 10 specialities-- Internal Medicine, General Surgery, Orthopedics, Plastic Surgery, Neurosurgery, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, ENT and Psychiatry-Drug De-addiction.

    PM Modi’s visit assumes significance as the state is headed for Assembly polls, and the BJP has joined hands with former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and the Akali faction headed by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa to take on rival parties.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2022, 9:25 PM IST
