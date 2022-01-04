Punjab govt imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, masks mandatory in public places as COVID-19 cases spike

The new restrictions will remain in place till January 15, said the order issued by the department of home affairs. It further said that wearing of masks by all persons in public places, including workplaces, will be mandatory and must be strictly enforced.

The Punjab government led by Charanjit Singh Channi has announced a night curfew and curbs on shopping malls, sports stadiums and other institutions in view of surging cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The night curfew will remain in place from 10pm to 5am. “The district authorities are accordingly asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance,” said the order.

The new restrictions will remain in place till January 15, said the order issued by the department of home affairs. It further said that wearing of masks by all persons in public places, including workplaces, will be mandatory and must be strictly enforced.

Movement for non-essential activities will be prohibited between 10pm to 5am within municipal limits of all cities and towns in Punjab. However, essential activities will be permitted.

Cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas and bars will operate at 50% seating capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated, while gyms will remain closed. All schools and colleges, except medical and nursing colleges, have been closed. They have been directed to proceed with online teaching.

The air-conditioned buses will also run with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government as well as private offices, working spaces, factories and industries.

The fresh curbs were announced after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi chaired a review meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Punjab reported 419 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday. This took the state's infection tally to 6,05,922, while the death toll reached 16,651, according to the state government's medical bulletin. Of fresh cases, Patiala reported 143 infections, followed by 58 in Pathankot, 57 in Ludhiana and 30 in Mohali.