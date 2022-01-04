  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab govt imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, masks mandatory in public places as COVID-19 cases spike

    The new restrictions will remain in place till January 15, said the order issued by the department of home affairs. It further said that wearing of masks by all persons in public places, including workplaces, will be mandatory and must be strictly enforced.
     

    Punjab govt imposes night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am, masks mandatory in public places as COVID-19 cases spike-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Jan 4, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Punjab government led by Charanjit Singh Channi has announced a night curfew and curbs on shopping malls, sports stadiums and other institutions in view of surging cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

    The night curfew will remain in place from 10pm to 5am. “The district authorities are accordingly asked to issue prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance,” said the order.

    The new restrictions will remain in place till January 15, said the order issued by the department of home affairs. It further said that wearing of masks by all persons in public places, including workplaces, will be mandatory and must be strictly enforced.

    Movement for non-essential activities will be prohibited between 10pm to 5am within municipal limits of all cities and towns in Punjab. However, essential activities will be permitted.

    Also read: India vaccinates over 41 lakh children on day 1; PM Modi, Mansukh Mandaviya hail feat

    Cinemas halls, malls, restaurants, spas and bars will operate at 50% seating capacity subject to staff being fully vaccinated, while gyms will remain closed. All schools and colleges, except medical and nursing colleges, have been closed. They have been directed to proceed with online teaching.

    The air-conditioned buses will also run with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

    Only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed to attend the government as well as private offices, working spaces, factories and industries.

    The fresh curbs were announced after Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi chaired a review meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the state.

    Punjab reported 419 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death on Monday. This took the state's infection tally to 6,05,922, while the death toll reached 16,651, according to the state government's medical bulletin. Of fresh cases, Patiala reported 143 infections, followed by 58 in Pathankot, 57 in Ludhiana and 30 in Mohali.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lord Krishna comes to my dreams to tell me SP will bring Ram Rajya to UP: Akhilesh Yadav - ADT

    Lord Krishna comes to my dreams to tell me SP will bring Ram Rajya to UP: Akhilesh Yadav

    India vaccinates over 41 lakh children on day 1; PM Modi, Mansukh Mandaviya hail feat-dnm

    India vaccinates over 41 lakh children on day 1; PM Modi, Mansukh Mandaviya hail feat

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19 - ADT

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi to gift various projects worth Rs 42,750 crore to Punjab on January 5-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi to gift various projects worth Rs 42,750 crore to Punjab on January 5

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Kejriwal promises Rs 1 cr Samman Rashi to kin of soldiers killed in line of duty-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Kejriwal promises Rs 1 cr ‘Samman Rashi’ to kin of soldiers killed in line of duty

    Recent Stories

    football Carabao Cup semi-final Chelsea vs Tottenham hotspur After positive talks with Thomas Tuchel will Romelu Lukaku make a comeback

    Carabao Cup semi-final, Chelsea vs Tottenham: After positive talks with Tuchel, will Lukaku make a comeback?

    Lord Krishna comes to my dreams to tell me SP will bring Ram Rajya to UP: Akhilesh Yadav - ADT

    Lord Krishna comes to my dreams to tell me SP will bring Ram Rajya to UP: Akhilesh Yadav

    Mankind Pharma launches cheapest COVID antiviral pill Molnupiravir at Rs 35/capsule, set to hit market soon-dnm

    Mankind Pharma launches cheapest COVID antiviral pill Molnupiravir at Rs 35/capsule, set to hit market soon

    Coronavirus India sees massive spike with 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases; Omicron tally rises to 1,892-dnm

    Coronavirus: India sees massive spike with 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases; Omicron tally rises to 1,892

    Karnataka excise revenue grows by 15% as liquor, beer sales surge amid COVID-19 pandemic-dnm

    Karnataka’s excise revenue grows by 15% as liquor, beer sales surge amid COVID-19 pandemic

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham on OFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: No plans for MCFC right now to bring anybody in, unless we need to - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara-dnm

    Congress MP DK Suresh, BJP Minister Ashwath Narayan come to blows in front of CM Bommai at Ramanagara

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 47): Lukasz Gikiewicz helps Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 46): Kerala Blasters and FC Goa settle for a 2-2 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon