PM Modi to visit Nagpur on December 11; 40,000 police personnel to be deployed

During his visit to Nagpur, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in New Delhi. Also, the Prime Minister will launch the Vande Bharat Express (between Nagpur and Bilaspur) and phase I of the Nagpur Metro.

Approximately 4,000 police personnel from various units will be on security duty in Nagpur during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Sunday, December 11, 2022, said officials.

On Friday, top police officials reviewed security arrangements ahead of Modi's visit. Additionally, the police will conduct route trials in the presence of Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel on Saturday, they added.

The Prime Minister will launch the Vande Bharat Express (between Nagpur and Bilaspur) and phase I of the Nagpur Metro.

According to the statement, Modi will also lay the groundwork for Nagpur Metro Phase-II, inaugurate the first phase of 'Samruddhi Mahamarg,' which connects Nagpur and Shirdi, and dedicate to the nation an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) located in the city's MIHAN area.

According to the PMO statement, the prime minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at a public function in Vidarbha city.

According to a tentative tour itinerary shared by the local administration, the PM will arrive at Nagpur's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at 9:40 am from New Delhi and proceed to the city railway station to flag off the Vande Bharat Express. Later in the day, he will attend various functions before leaving for Goa.

The security arrangements have been finalised by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, who will be supported by Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Police, and Home Guards, according to officials.

They added that around 1,000 police officers would be stationed solely on the AIIMS premises.

