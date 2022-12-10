Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to visit Nagpur on December 11; 40,000 police personnel to be deployed

    During his visit to Nagpur, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in New Delhi. Also, the Prime Minister will launch the Vande Bharat Express (between Nagpur and Bilaspur) and phase I of the Nagpur Metro.

    PM Modi to visit Nagpur on December 11; 40000 police personnel to be deployed - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 2:32 PM IST

    Approximately 4,000 police personnel from various units will be on security duty in Nagpur during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Sunday, December 11, 2022, said officials. 

    On Friday, top police officials reviewed security arrangements ahead of Modi's visit. Additionally, the police will conduct route trials in the presence of Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel on Saturday, they added. 

    Also read:  Watch: CM Shinde, Fadnavis take a 'test drive' on Samruddhi Mahamarg ahead of inauguration

    During his visit to Nagpur, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 75,000 crore, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in New Delhi.

    The Prime Minister will launch the Vande Bharat Express (between Nagpur and Bilaspur) and phase I of the Nagpur Metro.

    According to the statement, Modi will also lay the groundwork for Nagpur Metro Phase-II, inaugurate the first phase of 'Samruddhi Mahamarg,' which connects Nagpur and Shirdi, and dedicate to the nation an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) located in the city's MIHAN area.

    Also read:  Maharashtra border dispute: Karnataka CM Bommai to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, advocate Rohatgi

    According to the PMO statement, the prime minister will launch and inaugurate railway projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore at a public function in Vidarbha city.

    According to a tentative tour itinerary shared by the local administration, the PM will arrive at Nagpur's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport at 9:40 am from New Delhi and proceed to the city railway station to flag off the Vande Bharat Express. Later in the day, he will attend various functions before leaving for Goa.

    The security arrangements have been finalised by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, who will be supported by Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Police, and Home Guards, according to officials.

    They added that around 1,000 police officers would be stationed solely on the AIIMS premises. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also read:  Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM Bommai speaks to Amit Shah; Centre to call both CMs next week

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 2:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhupendra Patel elected legislative party leader to take oath as CM on December 12 gcw

    Bhupendra Patel elected legislative party leader, to take oath as CM on December 12

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM Bommai speaks to Amit Shah; Centre to call both CMs next week - adt

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM Bommai speaks to Amit Shah; Centre to call both CMs next week

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take final decision on Himachal Pradesh's CM name: Report - adt

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take final decision on Himachal Pradesh's CM name: Report

    Ali Mehdi 2 newly elected MCD councillors switch back to Congress says made huge mistake Watch gcw

    'Made a huge mistake': Ali Mehdi, 2 newly-elected MCD councillors switch back to Congress | WATCH

    Rocket propelled grenade fired at Punjab Tarn Taran police station probe underway gcw

    Rocket-propelled grenade fired at Punjab's Tarn Taran police station

    Recent Stories

    Sara Ali Khan enjoys a local train ride to avoid traffic - WATCH VIDEO sur

    Sara Ali Khan enjoys a local train ride to avoid traffic - WATCH VIDEO

    Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph won big at the Asian Academy awards vma

    Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph won big at the Asian Academy awards

    Bhupendra Patel elected legislative party leader to take oath as CM on December 12 gcw

    Bhupendra Patel elected legislative party leader, to take oath as CM on December 12

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM Bommai speaks to Amit Shah; Centre to call both CMs next week - adt

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM Bommai speaks to Amit Shah; Centre to call both CMs next week

    Shah Rukh Khan drops another still of glamorous Deepika Padukone from Pathaan Besharam Rang song gcw

    Shah Rukh Khan drops another still of 'glamorous' Deepika Padukone from Pathaan; Check out

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon