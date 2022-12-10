Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM Bommai speaks to Amit Shah; Centre to call both CMs next week

    Last night, the Chief Minister said that the Maharashtra delegation meeting with Shah on the border dispute will make no difference and that his government will not make any compromises on the issue.
     

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: CM Bommai speaks to Amit Shah; Centre to call both CMs next week - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 1:24 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he had given details about the state's position and facts about the raging border dispute with Maharashtra to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is expected to convene a meeting of both states' Chief Ministers next week.

    Additionally, the Chief Minister said, on Saturday, that the state government plans to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the issue soon.

    The Chief Minister's statement came after a delegation of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (opposition coalition in Maharashtra) parliamentarians met with Shah on Friday to discuss the border dispute with Karnataka.

    Also read: Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Uddhav's Shiv Sena meets Amit Shah; Police Act 37 imposed in Kolhapur

    Bommai said, "I have requested that a delegation of our MPs meet with (Amit Shah) on Monday. I've also spoken with Shah. He said he would send information and call the Maharashtra Chief Minister and me in two to three days. That meeting will most likely take place on December 14 or 15."

    While talking to the media, the Chief Minister said that he had already informed Shah about Karnataka's position and facts regarding the dispute and specifics.

    "On Monday, our MPs will share all the details," the Chief Minister continued, "And as soon as he (Shah) calls, I will go and reiterate Karnataka's position before him."

    Last night, the Chief Minister said that the Maharashtra delegation meeting with Shah on the border dispute will make no difference and that his government will not make any compromises on the issue.

    Mentioning that Maharashtra had previously attempted this, he said, "The case is currently before the Supreme Court. Our legitimate case before the Supreme Court is strong."

    Also read: Maharashtra-K'taka border row: 'Without Delhi's support, incidents of violence cannot occur,' says Sanjay Raut

    In response to the question on the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah's demand that the government convene an all-party meeting to discuss the border dispute, Bommai said on Saturday that he would speak to both Siddaramaiah and JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy.

    "I spoke with Siddaramaiah yesterday and told him I would keep him updated on the latest developments. I will speak with both Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy," he said.

    The border dispute erupted earlier this week, with vehicles from both sides targeted, leaders from both states weighing in, and pro-Kannada and Marathi activists detained by police in the border district of Belagavi.

    Following this, the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Maharashtra spoke on the phone and agreed that peace and law, and order should be maintained on both sides.

    The border issue dates back to 1957 when states were reorganised along linguistic lines. As Belagavi has a sizable Marathi-speaking population and was once a part of the Bombay Presidency, Maharashtra claimed it. It also claimed 814 Marathi-speaking villages that are now part of Karnataka.

    Karnataka views the linguistic demarcation established by the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report and the States Reorganisation Act as final. To show that Belagavi is an integral part of the state, Karnataka built the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, which is modelled after the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the legislature in Bengaluru, and holds an annual legislative session there.

    (With inputs from PTI)
     

    Also read: Maharashtra, Karnataka leaders speak on phone as Belagavi border row escalates

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take final decision on Himachal Pradesh's CM name: Report - adt

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take final decision on Himachal Pradesh's CM name: Report

    Ali Mehdi 2 newly elected MCD councillors switch back to Congress says made huge mistake Watch gcw

    'Made a huge mistake': Ali Mehdi, 2 newly-elected MCD councillors switch back to Congress | WATCH

    Rocket propelled grenade fired at Punjab Tarn Taran police station probe underway gcw

    Rocket-propelled grenade fired at Punjab's Tarn Taran police station

    Cyclone Mandous Storm likely to weaken after it creates havoc Chennai streets waterlogged trees uprooted gcw

    Cyclone Mandous: Storm likely to weaken after it creates havoc; Chennai streets waterlogged, trees uprooted

    Himachal CM race: Show of strength by Pratibha Singh's supporters, blocks Bhupesh Baghel's carcade - adt

    Himachal CM race: Show of strength by Pratibha Singh's supporters, blocks Bhupesh Baghel's carcade

    Recent Stories

    Shah Rukh Khan drops another still of glamorous Deepika Padukone from Pathaan Besharam Rang song gcw

    Shah Rukh Khan drops another still of 'glamorous' Deepika Padukone from Pathaan; Check out

    Pooja Hegde has an alternate career option for Ranveer Singh: Read on to know vma

    Pooja Hegde has an alternate career option for Ranveer Singh: Read on to know

    A glance at how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would divide their parenting duties for Raha sur

    A glance at how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would divide their parenting duties for Raha

    NASA Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft to splashdown on December 1 here when and when you can watch live gcw

    NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft to splashdown on Dec 11; Here's when and where you can watch live

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take final decision on Himachal Pradesh's CM name: Report - adt

    Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to take final decision on Himachal Pradesh's CM name: Report

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon