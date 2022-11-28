Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra border dispute: Karnataka CM Bommai to meet BJP chief JP Nadda, advocate Rohatgi

    The Karnataka state is preparing to go to court with neighbouring Maharashtra over a border dispute, and the Chief Minister will meet with senior advocate Rohatgi during his visit to discuss it.
     

    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 1:20 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced on Monday that he would visit New Delhi to meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President J P Nadda and meet with a senior advocate in the Supreme Court about the border dispute with Maharashtra. On Tuesday, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the national capital.

    The meeting with Nadda is significant as he recently said that his Cabinet's long-awaited expansion or reshuffle is likely following the Gujarat Assembly elections.

    While talking to the media, Bommai said, "I'm going to Delhi, where I expect to meet Nadda; I haven't received his appointment yet, but I'm hopeful." He also said he would meet with senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi about the border issue and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

    Bommai has been under intense scrutiny for failing to expand and rejigs the Cabinet to make room for new faces ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

    There have been reports of a possible cabinet expansion by filling six vacant posts or a reshuffle by dropping a few and inducting an equal number of new faces.

    Some speculated that a Gujarat-style complete top-to-bottom overhaul of the state ministry might happen. However, with the election fast nearing, many candidates believe it is 'too late now.'

    Meanwhile, the state is preparing to go to court with neighbouring Maharashtra over a border dispute, and the Chief Minister will meet with senior advocate Rohatgi during his visit to discuss it.

    On Sunday, Bommai headed a meeting with senior advocates and officials ahead of the case's hearing before the Supreme Court on November 30.

    In response to a question about Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah accusing the BJP of 'distorting' the Constitution, Bommai said, "It is the Congress that did it, during the emergency by curtailing individual freedom and sending everyone to jail. We don't need to learn from them.

    (With inputs from PTI)

