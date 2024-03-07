Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    PM Modi to present first ever National Creators Award on March 8 at Bharat Mandapam

    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 5:47 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present the first ever National Creators Award at the Bharat Mandapam on Friday (March 8), his office said, noting that it has been envisioned as a launch pad for using creativity to drive positive change.

    The award is an attempt to recognize brilliance and influence across sectors, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

    "The National Creator Award has seen excellent participation from the general population. More than 1.5 lakh nominations in 20 different categories were submitted in the first round. Following that, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators across a number of award categories throughout the voting stage. 23 winners were then chosen, three of which were foreign inventors," according to the statement.

    The award will be given across 20 categories, including best storyteller, the disruptor, celebrity creator, green champion, best creator for social change, most impactful agri creator, cultural ambassador, best travel creator, swachhta ambassador, new India champion, tech creator, heritage fashion, most creative creator (male and female), best creator in food category, best creator in education and international creator award. 

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 6:25 PM IST
