Amit Shah unveiled a statue of VD Savarkar in Andaman, stating he didn't get due recognition for his social reforms. He praised Savarkar as a patriot and writer and recalled Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's role in freeing the islands.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that VD Savarkar did not receive the recognition he deserved for his efforts to eradicate social evils.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Amit Shah unveiled a statue of VD Savarkar and inaugurated the 'Veer Savarkar Inspiration Park' in the presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister hailed VD Savarkar, while terming the Andaman and Nicobar Islands "sacred land" where freedom fighters sacrificed their lives.

Amit Shah said, "Veer Savarkar ji was never given the recognition he deserved for his efforts to eradicate untouchability in the country. He courageously fought against the prevalent evils within Hindu society of his time and continued to progress despite facing opposition from the community."

Tributes to Netaji and the Sacrifices at 'Kala Paani'

He also recalled the contribution of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army in the freedom of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

He said, "Before Independence, the family used to forget the person who was brought here (to Andaman and Nicobar). Nobody could think of coming back from the Kala Paani (Cellular Jail). Even if they came back, the body, mind and soul would be destroyed and could never get back to the original form. However, today, this has become a 'teerth sthan' for Indian as Veer Savarkar spent the toughest days of his life here."

"The place is also connected with a memory of another freedom fighter, Subhash Babu (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose). When the Azad Hind Fauj resolved to free India, the first piece of land they freed was the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He also suggested naming the islands as Shaheed and Swaraj, which was fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) and Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island) are two islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which were renamed in 2018 to honour Subhash Chandra Bose.

Further, remembering the hardships of the Cellular Jail and capital punishment under the British Rule, he said that Andaman and Nicobar are formed by the "penance, sacrifice, dedication, and patriotism" of freedom fighters.

He said, "The Andaman and Nicobar is not an island group, but in a way, it is a sacred land formed by the penance, sacrifice, dedication, and indestructible patriotism of countless freedom fighters. Many people here have offered their lives as a sacrifice. Except for two provinces of the entire India, freedom fighters from every province, one or the other, were hanged on the gallows here."

'True Patriot, Poet, and Social Reformer'

"Today is a very big opportunity that the unveiling of the life-size statue of Veer Savarkar took place on this sacred land, and this unveiling has been done by the hands of the respected Mohan Ji, the Sar Sanghchalak of the organisation that is truly advancing Savarkar Ji's ideology in the right sense," he added.

Amit Shah lauded VD Savarkar, calling him a social reformer and a true patriot.

"When Savarkar resolved to get Independence, at the age of 11 years, he composed the Shiv Stuti. When he went to England, he knew what tremendous power he was colliding with... If one closely examines the life of Savarkar ji, it becomes clear that no other person like him may ever be born on this land. He was both a writer and a warrior, a true patriot from birth. In addition to being a social reformer, Savarkar ji was also an accomplished poet and author. Very few literary figures possess such mastery over both prose and poetry," Shah said.

Earlier today, as Amit Shah inaugurated the state, he wrote on X, "Veer Savarkar Ji's life inspires boundless love for the motherland and the sacrifice of one's life for the nation. The land of Andaman and Nicobar has been a witness to the sacrifices, dedication, and courage of numerous freedom fighters, including Veer Savarkar Ji."

"Today, on this sacred land, the unveiling of the grand statue of Savarkar Ji and the inauguration of the 'Veer Savarkar Inspiration Park' were done in the presence of the Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the esteemed Mohan Bhagwat Ji. This park and statue, just like Veer Savarkar Ji himself, will continue to inspire future generations to steadfastly protect cultural nationalism and realise his dreams," the X post read.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, and was a poet, writer, and social reformer. He was incarcerated at the infamous Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by the British regime, where he endured immense hardship with unwavering resolve. (ANI)