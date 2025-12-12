Assam Police's SIT filed a 12,000-page chargesheet in Zubeen Garg's death case. Four accused, including event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, have been charged with murder. Seven people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police which is probing the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg, on Friday filed a 12,000-page chargesheet before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Guwahati. The chargesheet was submitted by a team of SIT led by Rosie Kalita.

Four Charged with Murder

In the chargesheet, the SIT charged murder under Section 103 of BNS against four accused - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta.

Detailed Breakdown of Charges

SIT Chief and Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta told ANI that the main chargesheet is around 2500 pages and including other documents the volume of the chargesheet is around 12,000 pages. "Section 103 of BNS has charged against four accused persons - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. Section 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 316(5) of BNS charges against Siddharth Sharma, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 308(2), 318(4), 238 of BNS charges against Shyamkanu Mahanta, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 316(5) of BNS against Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, 3(6), 3(7), 3(8), 61(2), 103(1), 238 of BNS against Amritprava Mahanta. On the other hand, Section 105 of BNS charges against Sandipan Garg, Section 61(2), 316(5) charges against each Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya," Munna Prasad Gupta said.

Investigation Scope and Arrests

The SIT team submitted various documents, technical and electronic evidences along with chargesheet. The SIT team had recorded statements from around 300 people during its investigation.

On October 21, the SIT team, led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, met Singapore authorities regarding the case. So far, the SIT has recorded statements from over 300 individuals.

During the probe, the SIT has arrested seven people, including main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, and Zubeen's PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. All the accused are currently in jail. (ANI)