IndiGo Airlines is set to operate over 2,000 flights on Friday, up from operating 1950 flights on Thursday (December 11), the airline has informed. The airline has resumed its operations across its 138 destinations, with its "on-time performance" being consistently normal "as per IndiGo standards."

"Demonstrating continuous operational normalisation and stability since the last four days, IndiGo is set to operate over 2,000 flights today, as per its revised scaled-down schedule. All our 138 operational destinations are connected, and our on-time performance has been consistently normal as per IndiGo standards," the airline said in a statement.

Yesterday, the airline operated over 1,950 flights with just four same-day cancellations, which were "due to unfavourable weather, with all affected customers promptly informed to avoid inconvenience."

The airline has consistently improved its performance, increasing flights from fewer than 1,700 on December 8 to more than 2,050 expected flights on December 12.

"We have informed all our airport partners to publish the new flight schedules of the adjusted network on terminal screens to avoid any confusion," the airline said in a statement.

Expert Panel to Probe Disruptions

Meanwhile, the IndiGo has appointed Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, led by Captain John Illson, a veteran Aviation Expert to find out the "root cause analysis of the recent operational disruption" which affected thousands of air passengers across the country, especially in major urban hubs for air travel.

The decision was taken following the recommendation of the Crisis Management Group (CMG) constituted by the IndiGo Board just after disruptions started in the first week of December.

According to an official statement from the airline, "Captain Illson brings more than four decades of aviation experience across the FAA, ICAO, IATA and major global carriers. With an illustrious track record in global air transport, he brings extensive expertise in global aviation strategy, customised consulting, safety leadership, setting international standards, and new aircraft technologies."

The objective is to conduct an independent root-cause analysis of the recent operational disruption and to identify opportunities for improvement. (ANI)

