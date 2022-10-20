Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhya Pradesh: 4 killed, 7 injured in explosion at firecracker godown in Morena

    The police and the administration reached the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received. The rescue operation is underway. According to reports, there was panic as soon as the explosion took place in the warehouse located on Jaitpur Road in Banmore Nagar.

    At least four people were killed and seven were injured on Thursday after an explosion occurred in a warehouse of firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh's Morena. According to reports, more than 6, including children, women, and men were buried under the debris after the explosion. Many are still feared dead under the debris.

    The police and the administration reached the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received. The rescue operation is underway. According to reports, there was panic as soon as the explosion took place in the warehouse located on Jaitpur Road in Banmore Nagar.

    Some tenants were also living in the same house.

    Speaking to reporters, IG Chambal range, Rakesh Chawla said, "Explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore Police Station area killed 3. One is missing, 7 have also been injured. People also suspected to be buried under debris."

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

