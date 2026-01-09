PM Modi will visit Somnath, Gujarat, on Jan 10-11, 2026, for the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. He will partake in Omkar Mantra chanting and a Shaurya Yatra, marking 1000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion and 75 years of its restoration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Somnath Swabhiman Parv is a powerful symbol of India's spiritual tradition and is being celebrated across the country with devotion, faith and enthusiasm.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing details of his visit to the temple town on X, the Prime Minister said, "The Somnath Swabhiman Parv is a powerful symbol of our spiritual tradition, which is being celebrated across the country with complete devotion, faith, and enthusiasm. In the same vein, tomorrow night around 8 PM, I will have the good fortune to participate in the divine chanting of the Omkar Mantra at the Somnath Temple."

He further said, "The next morning, around 9:45 AM, after joining the Shaurya Yatra dedicated to the countless heroic progeny of Mother India, I will visit the temple for darshan and worship. Following that, I will also have the opportunity to participate in a public program here."

PM Modi's Detailed Itinerary

Prime Minister Modi will visit Somnath in Gujarat on January 10 and 11, 2026, to participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. At around 8 PM on January 10, the Prime Minister will take part in the Omkar Mantra chanting, following which he will witness a drone show at the Somnath Temple.

On January 11, at around 9:45 AM, the Prime Minister will participate in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession organised to honour the countless warriors who laid down their lives defending the Somnath Temple. The Shaurya Yatra will feature a symbolic procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice.

Thereafter, at around 10:15 AM, the Prime Minister will perform darshan and pooja at the Somnath Temple. At around 11 AM, he will participate in and address a public function in Somnath.

Significance of Somnath Swabhiman Parv

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv, being held from January 8 to 11, 2026, is organised to remember the countless citizens of India whose sacrifices in defending the temple continue to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations. The programme marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion of the Somnath Temple in 1026.

Despite repeated attempts to destroy it over centuries, the Somnath Temple stands today as a symbol of resilience, faith and national pride, owing to the collective resolve to restore it to its ancient glory. After Independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel led efforts to restore the temple. A major milestone was achieved in 1951, when the restored Somnath Temple was opened to devotees in the presence of then President Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The completion of 75 years of this historic restoration in 2026 lends special significance to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.

The celebrations will see participation from hundreds of saints across the country and include 72 hours of continuous chanting of 'Om' within the temple premises.

The Prime Minister's participation in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv underscores the enduring spirit of India's civilisation and reaffirms his commitment to preserving and celebrating the country's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. (ANI)