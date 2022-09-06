Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to introduce 5 African cheetahs in Kuno National Park on his birthday September 17

    The five cheetahs will be brought from Windhoek, Namibia, to Jaipur and from there, they will be shifted through airways to Palpur in Kuno.

    PM Modi to introduce 5 African cheetahs in Kuno National Park on his birthday September 17 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce five of the world’s fastest animal in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on September 17. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the development on Tuesday.

    It is reportedly said the five cheetahs will be brought from Windhoek, Namibia, to Jaipur and from there, they will be shifted through airways to Palpur in Kuno.

    Also read: Odisha: Red ants invade Puri district; force families to leave village

    Two helipads have been developed inside the park for cheetahs while five helipads have been developed for the VIPs coming to attend the event.

    Addressing the media, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "The PM will be present during the translocation." However, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is yet to confirm the same.

    PM Modi's birthday also happens to be on September 17.

    Also read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch ‘Make India No 1’ campaign in Haryana on September 7

    According to reports, India's last cheetah died in 1947 in the Korea district in present day Chhattisgarh, which was earlier part of Madhya Pradesh, and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

    The 'African Cheetah Introduction Project in India' was conceived in 2009 and planned to introduce the big cat by November 2021 in KNP. However, it suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Namibia and the Indian environment ministry are yet to confirm whether three rejected cheetahs will be brought to India or not.

    Also read: Central Vista inauguration: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for September 8; check details

    On Tuesday, the South African environment ministry arrived in Kuno National Park to check the preparation under risk management plan. South African cheetahs will be brought to India at a later stage as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries is yet to be signed.

    Meanwhile, the preparations for the cheetah translocation project is in full swing in the Kuno National Park as officials are busy shifting the only leopard present in the enclosure of cheetahs and uprooting weeds, thorny bushes, shrubs and herbs from the enclosure that could create trouble for herbivores and cheetahs.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Odisha Red ants invade Puri district; force families to leave village - adt

    Odisha: Red ants invade Puri district; force families to leave village

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'Make India No 1' campaign in Haryana on September 7 AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch ‘Make India No 1’ campaign in Haryana on September 7

    Central Vista inauguration: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for September 8; check details AJR

    Central Vista inauguration: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for September 8; check details

    5000 cars stolen in 27 years Delhi Police arrests India s biggest car thief gcw

    5000 cars stolen in 27 years: Delhi Police arrests 'India's biggest car thief'

    Delhi excise scam: ED raids 30 locations across India; likely to summon all accused today AJR

    Delhi excise scam: ED raids 30 locations across India; likely to summon all accused today

    Recent Stories

    Hyundai Venue N Line SUV 2022 launched 5 reasons why it should be your next car gcw

    Hyundai Venue N Line launched: 5 reasons why it should be your next car

    Suresh Raina retires: Fans ask why is MS Dhoni's name missing from thank you note snt

    Suresh Raina retires: Fans ask why is MS Dhoni's name missing from thank you note

    Odisha Red ants invade Puri district; force families to leave village - adt

    Odisha: Red ants invade Puri district; force families to leave village

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'Make India No 1' campaign in Haryana on September 7 AJR

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch ‘Make India No 1’ campaign in Haryana on September 7

    Suresh Raina retires from cricket: 5 records held by him in IPL Indian Premier League-ayh

    Suresh Raina retires from cricket: 5 records held by him in IPL

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon
    Vikrant the legend is back

    Vikrant, the legend is back (WATCH VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon