PM Modi to introduce 5 African cheetahs in Kuno National Park on his birthday September 17

The five cheetahs will be brought from Windhoek, Namibia, to Jaipur and from there, they will be shifted through airways to Palpur in Kuno.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will introduce five of the world’s fastest animal in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on September 17. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Two helipads have been developed inside the park for cheetahs while five helipads have been developed for the VIPs coming to attend the event.

Addressing the media, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "The PM will be present during the translocation." However, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) is yet to confirm the same.

PM Modi's birthday also happens to be on September 17.

According to reports, India's last cheetah died in 1947 in the Korea district in present day Chhattisgarh, which was earlier part of Madhya Pradesh, and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

The 'African Cheetah Introduction Project in India' was conceived in 2009 and planned to introduce the big cat by November 2021 in KNP. However, it suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Namibia and the Indian environment ministry are yet to confirm whether three rejected cheetahs will be brought to India or not.

On Tuesday, the South African environment ministry arrived in Kuno National Park to check the preparation under risk management plan. South African cheetahs will be brought to India at a later stage as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries is yet to be signed.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the cheetah translocation project is in full swing in the Kuno National Park as officials are busy shifting the only leopard present in the enclosure of cheetahs and uprooting weeds, thorny bushes, shrubs and herbs from the enclosure that could create trouble for herbivores and cheetahs.