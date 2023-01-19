Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to flag off Metro Rail Lines 2A & 7 today; Check traffic advisory, know which roads to avoid

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Mumbai today (January 19) to lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crore and flag off two metro lines. The Western Express Highway will be kept closed for security reasons as BJP workers are expected to gather at the BKC ground around 1 pm for PM Modi's event.

    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 9:02 AM IST

    In preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Thursday, the Mumbai traffic police have made extensive preparations. He will officially launch and lay the cornerstone for a number of initiatives, including the 2A and 7 Mumbai Metro Rail Lines. 

    On Thursday, PM Modi is expected to attend an event that will take place on the MMRDA grounds at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). During his visit, he is scheduled to officially open and lay the cornerstone for a number of projects totaling more than Rs 38,000 crore.

    On certain routes, traffic has been rerouted, and some roads are momentarily closed. A significant increase in VIP attendance is anticipated at the BKC for the PM's event, thus security has been stepped up.

    Between 12 pm and 9 pm, entry of heavy vehicles on all roads in the area, including the Western Express Highway, shall be banned. Ambulances, school buses, and other buses are not subject to this limitation. 

    No entrance for cars travelling towards Kurla through the Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi, and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. No entrance for cars travelling from Saint Dnyaneshwar Road in the direction of Kurla. No entry to vehicles coming from the Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar through BKC premises towards Chunabhatti and Kurla, it said. 

    It further said no entry to vehicles coming from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction through BKC premises towards Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link.  'No Parking' on any road in BKC premises.

    The Mumbai Police stated in the traffic warning that some routes have been blocked to traffic and that on other highways, traffic would be redirected in advance of PM Modi's visit. On January 19, it's expected that the roads leading to and from the Gundavali Metro station and Bandra Kurla Complex will continue to be problematic. It has been suggested that commutes be planned appropriately.

