The Indian Coast Guard rescued two US nationals stranded on the disabled yacht Sea Angel, 53 miles south of the Nicobar Islands. Despite rough seas and mechanical failure, ICG Ship Rajveer safely towed the vessel to Campbell Bay on July 11.

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard rescued two nationals from the United States after their sailboat became disabled and began taking on water, about 53 miles south of Nicobar Islands at Indira Point.

The Indian Coast Guard said it received an alert on July 10 at 1157 hour at its MRCC Port Blair from Sea Angel (16 x 8-meter) yacht carrying two crew members -- disabled amid extremely rough conditions with a blown sail and entangled propeller.

Acting with urgency, MRCC Port Blair activated the International Safety Net (ISN), alerting all nearby merchant vessels and launching rescue coordination protocols.

Responding to the distress situation, the coast guard deployed ICG Ship Rajveer which navigated through rough sea conditions and saved them in a dramatic high-seas rescue operation. ICG Ship Rajveer, which was pressed in at 1400 hour, reached the stranded vessel at 1730 hour, established communication with the stranded crew, and conducted an on-site assessment.

“Despite heavy winds and mechanical disablement, the crew was found safe and in good health,” ICG PRO Commandant Amit Uniyal said. “The daring operation underscores the Coast Guard's unwavering commitment to maritime safety.”

By 1850 hour, the vessel was safely taken under tow and escorted to Campbell Bay arrived at the harbour at 0800 hour on July 11.

This sailing yacht, Sea Angel, built by Stephens in 1986, has a length of 16 meters and a beam (width) of 8 meters, registered under the flag of the USA.

This sailing yacht, Sea Angel, built by Stephens in 1986, has a length of 16 meters and a beam (width) of 8 meters, registered under the flag of the USA.

