Republic Day 2023: Over 45,000 spectators to watch parade, Egyptian contingent to march at Kartavya Path

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi is the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year and a 120-member Egyptian contingent will march on Kartavaya Path for the first time. A total of 45,000 spectators would be able to witness the grand Republic Day 2023 parade on Kartavaya Path in the national capital on January 26.

Prior to this, over 1.25 lakh people used to be invited for the Republic Day celebrations every year, except in the COVID period, where only about 25,000 were invited.

Informing about the development, the defence secretary, Giridhar Aramane said: “32,000 tickets will be available for online sale and 12,000 e-invitation cards will be issued. However, some physical tickets will also be sold for the public.”

On being asked about the reducing the numbers, he said: “We have cut short the VVIPs invitation cards. Earlier, it used to over 50,000 - 60,000 and now it has been reduced to 12,000. The numbers are same for the general public.”

For Beating the Retreat ceremony, 10 per cent of total seats have been reserved for the general public, which stands at 1,250. This year, tableaus from 16 states and six Union ministries will be displayed.

Talking about the theme of this year’s Republic Day celebrations, Giridhar Aramane said: “Janbhagidari is the theme of the Republic Day celebrations means more people participation and everything has been planned accordingly.”

He also stated shramjeevi (labourers) of central vista projects and their family members, maintenance workers of Kartavaya Path, milk booth vendors, vegetable vendors, and small grocery vendors will be the special invitees to the event. They will be seated in the front row.

In a major announcement, the government is providing free metro ride to spectators who have valid tickets or invitation cards for Republic Day parade. They will have to exit from Udhyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat metro stations.

The celebrations will start from January 23 with freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose Birthday celebrations along with military tattoo and tribal dance. It will be conducted for two days at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. The events like Horse show, khukri dance, gadka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripaytu, Thangta, Motorcycle display, air warrior drill team, Navy Band, Pan motor and hot air balloon will be conducted.

A total of 20 tribals across the country would be performing tribal dances form representing “Aadi Shaurya” during the event on both days. Besides, Bollywod singer Kailash Kher will also enthral the audience out there. Over 198 foreign cadets from 19 countries have been invited to witness the parade. Among them 32 are officers and 166 cadets who will also participate in Prime Minister’s NCC Rally on January 27.

Giving focus to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, some of the Make-in-India products would be showcased during the parade, include Main Battle Tank, NAG Missile system, K9 Vajra, BrahMos, Akash Missile, Advance Light Helicopter among others. Like last year, a drone show will also be held during the Beating the Retreat ceremony.