BJP leader Amit Malviya criticized Congress for its shifting stance on linking Aadhaar with Voter ID. In 2021, Congress protested the proposal, arguing Aadhaar's purpose was for benefit delivery, not voter identification.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Friday hit out at the Congress over what he described as a "shameless flip-flop" in its stand on Aadhaar and Voter ID linkage. In a social media post on X, Malviya recalled Congress' protests in the Parliament in 2021 against the Centre's proposal to link Aadhaar with Voter ID, adding that now Congress wants the same.

The social media post reads, "2021: Modi government proposes voluntary linking of Voter ID with Aadhaar. Congress protests inside Parliament with placards screaming: “Aadhaar is just for targeted delivery of benefits. It can't be linked with Voter ID!”

"2025: Congress now wants Aadhaar to verify Voter ID. Same Aadhaar. Same Voter ID. Just exposed hypocrisy. Anything for votes--even if it means shameless flip-flops!" it added.

Malviya's remarks came in response to an ongoing debate over the use of Aadhaar in the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll in Bihar.

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed the Election Commission to continue with its exercise of conducting a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise was initiated by the Election Commission to update Bihar's electoral rolls, which has been met with resistance from opposition parties. They argued that the short timelines and stringent requirements could lead to disenfranchisement of many eligible voters.

In its order, the top court noted that the timeline for the process is very short since elections in Bihar are due in November.

The apex court posted for hearing on July 28 the pleas challenging ECI's move to conduct SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar and asked the poll panel to file its affidavit within one week.

During the hearing, the bench opined that Aadhaar should be included within the list of documents permissible as an ID proof.