    Mumbai: Cybercrime shoot up by 63% in 2022; job fraud, cryptocurrency investment tops the list

    Between 2019, and 2022, 1,292 cases were solved, including 346 in 2022, out of the 12,261 registered cases, as per the Mumbai Crime Report. Crimes such as part-time job fraud, deception in the name of cryptocurrency investment, insurance fraud, sextortion, and electricity bill fraud have increased since the COVID pandemic.

    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    Registration of cyber offences, including online frauds under the guise of offering jobs, gifts, and so on, increased by 63.7 per cent to 4,718 in 2022, up from 2,883 in 2021, as per the Mumbai Crime Report. However, case detection still needs improvement.

    The number of cybercrime cases in 2022 increased by 112 per cent compared to the 2,225 cases registered during the pre-COVID period in 2019. 
     
    According to the report released on Tuesday, one thousand two hundred ninety-two cases were solved between 2019 and 2022, including 346 in 2022, out of the 12,261 registered cases. 

    Crimes such as part-time job fraud, deception in the name of cryptocurrency investment, insurance fraud, sextortion, and electricity bill fraud have increased since the COVID pandemic.

    In 2022, 2,170 cheating cases were registered, including customs, gift, purchase, job and insurance frauds. Amongst all, ninety-two of these crimes were solved. According to the report, 1,154 cases were registered, and 140 were detected in 2021.

    Cases of creating fake social media profiles and morphing emails or SMSes increased to 400 in 2022, up from 118 in 2021.

    In 2022, 1,318 credit and debit card fraud cases were reported, up from 1,075 in 2021. Other types of cybercrime include phishing or mail spoofing, electricity bill fraud, hacking, pornography, data theft, sextortion, communal posts, etc.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 6:19 PM IST
