  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to chair CCS meet over Ukraine crisis; EU High Representative Borrell dials EAM Jaishankar

    With Russian troops launching a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv will break diplomatic ties with Moscow.

    PM Modi to chair CCS meet over Ukraine crisis; EU High Representative Borrell dials EAM Jaishankar-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 5:33 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    In connection with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is scheduled to take place on Thursday to discuss the situation arising in the war-hit country. The meeting will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval.

    With Russian troops launching a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv will break diplomatic ties with Moscow. Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched “to protect residents in eastern Ukraine.

    Also read: War situation only in border, I’m safe: Indian student stranded in war-hit Ukraine awaits help

    Meanwhile, the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of EU Commission Josep Borrell dialled External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar with regards to Ukraine crisis.

    EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he received a call from EU HRVP.

    Jaishankar also informed that he and the EU official discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts.

    On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that nearly 2,000 people from Haryana, mostly students, were stuck in Ukraine and he was in touch with Union Ministry of External Affairs on this issue. Khattar also said the MEA had already set up a control room, while in Chandigarh, a control room has been set up by the state government where people from Haryana can contact on WhatsApp number 92123-14595. They can also reach Foreign Cooperation Department of Haryana government over ‘email-- contactusatfcd@gmail.com’.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said at least ten students of the state are stranded in Ukraine, and the government is working with the Indian Embassy there and Ministry of External Affairs to bring them back home safely.

    He said that he will also be speaking to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in this regard.

    Also read: Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia: Kyiv's envoy to India Igor Polikha

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 5:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eight reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

    8 reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

    War situation only in border, I'm safe: Indian student stranded in war-hit Ukraine awaits help-dnm

    War situation only in border, I’m safe: Indian student stranded in war-hit Ukraine awaits help

    Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia Kyiv s envoy to India Igor Polikha gcw

    Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia: Kyiv's envoy to India Igor Polikha

    Tamilian heart travels 350 kms to Chennai gives new life to 33 year old Kashmiri woman gcw

    Tamilian heart travels 350 kms to Chennai, gives new life to 33-year-old Kashmiri woman

    Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues new advisory amid Russian invasion asks to remain calm be safe gcw

    'Remain calm, be safe': Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues new advisory amid Russian invasion

    Recent Stories

    Russia Official Ukrainian forces shelling civilians in Donbass, staging fake videos

    Kremlin's Take: Ukrainian forces shelling civilians in Donbass, staging fake videos

    NATO confirms Will not go into Ukraine ramps up defences gcw

    NATO confirms: Will not go into Ukraine, ramps up defences

    Vikram Vedhas first look Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan pic Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever drb

    Vikram Vedhas first look: Hrithik Roshan shares Saif Ali Khan’s pic; Kareena Kapoor calls him hotter than ever

    Several people killed in Odessa in missile attack, says Ukraine; Russian cargo ships hit by Ukrainian missiles-dnm

    18 people killed in Odessa in missile attack, says Ukraine; Russian cargo ships hit by Ukrainian missiles

    Why Virat Kohli stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper?-ayh

    Why Virat Kohli stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad Fc vs Kerala Blasters Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 99): HFC seals semis berth with 2-1 triumph over KBFC

    Video Icon