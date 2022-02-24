PM Modi to chair CCS meet over Ukraine crisis; EU High Representative Borrell dials EAM Jaishankar

With Russian troops launching a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv will break diplomatic ties with Moscow.

In connection with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Prime Minister-led Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is scheduled to take place on Thursday to discuss the situation arising in the war-hit country. The meeting will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval.

Meanwhile, the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of EU Commission Josep Borrell dialled External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar with regards to Ukraine crisis.

EAM Jaishankar wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he received a call from EU HRVP.

Jaishankar also informed that he and the EU official discussed the grave situation in Ukraine and how India could contribute to de-escalation efforts.

On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that nearly 2,000 people from Haryana, mostly students, were stuck in Ukraine and he was in touch with Union Ministry of External Affairs on this issue. Khattar also said the MEA had already set up a control room, while in Chandigarh, a control room has been set up by the state government where people from Haryana can contact on WhatsApp number 92123-14595. They can also reach Foreign Cooperation Department of Haryana government over ‘email-- contactusatfcd@gmail.com’.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said at least ten students of the state are stranded in Ukraine, and the government is working with the Indian Embassy there and Ministry of External Affairs to bring them back home safely.

He said that he will also be speaking to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in this regard.

