Chief Ministers have gathered in New Delhi for the 11th NITI Aayog meeting chaired by PM Modi. Goa CM Pramod Sawant will present state demands. The agenda focuses on the theme 'Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047'.

CMs Gather in Delhi for 11th NITI Aayog Meeting

Chief Ministers of several states have arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 11th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, on Thursday. Goa CM Pramod Sawant said that he will present the state government's proposal and demands before the Centre. He said, "We are presenting our proposal to the government. Definitely, we will speak on the set theme, which is aligned with the Goa government. Other demands will also be placed." As PM Narendra Modi became India's longest continuously serving Prime Minister, Sawant added, "On the completion of 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, I extend my heartfelt congratulations. The scale of infrastructure and human resource development achieved across the nation is unprecedented."

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Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini left for the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre for the meeting. Newly elected Chief Ministers Suvendu Adhikari, C Joseph Vijay, DK Shivakumar and VD Satheesan are in the national capital and will attend the meeting.

Chief Ministers of several states are expected to participate in the meeting. Earlier today, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also arrived in Delhi. Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, who was in the national capital for the NDA meeting on Wednesday, is also scheduled to attend the NITI Aayog meeting today.

Tamil Nadu CM Holds Key Political Meetings

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay arrived in Delhi for a three-day visit, where he will also attend the NITI Aayog meeting. Ahead of the meeting on Wednesday, Vijay paid a courtesy visit to President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. C Jospeh Vijay also met Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Congress, with its five seats, is a key partner in Vijay-led TVK's coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

He also met with Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja, National Secretariat member Rama Krushna Panda and senior CPI leaders Pallab Sengupta and K Narayana at Ajoy Bhawan. CPI with two seats is another alliance partner in the TVK government.

Agenda to Focus on 'Viksit Bharat @2047'

According to a statement by the NITI Aayog, PM Modi will chair the meeting to discuss overall citizen wellbeing and entrepreneurship. This year's theme is "Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047", which will emphasise the well-being and development of all citizens, regardless of age, region, gender, or socio-economic background. Additionally, PM Modi will discuss measures for promoting entrepreneurship, skill enhancement, and creating sustainable employment opportunities across the country.

The Inclusive Human Development Framework is anchored around four core pillars, foundational human capital and future-ready skills; productive employment, entrepreneurship and decentralised growth; health, nutrition and wellbeing; and equity and dignity for all, the press release said.